Talk of a Kerry-Dublin All-Ireland final won't affect Kingdom camp, says David Moran

At one stage this summer, the early evening of May 20 to be precise, Kerry people began turning their lonely eyes to David Moran.

Beaten by five points by Mayo in Killarney, a margin which was inordinately fair on the home side, their midfield had been scolded particularly by Matthew Ruane.

Moran had only lined out for Kerins O’Rahilly’s in a league game against Gneeveguilla the night before. An attendee in Fitzgerald Stadium, he might have heard his name being heard in hushed, yearning tones but he never had any doubt Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry would right themselves.

“I suppose they (Kerry) were unlucky,” opened the 35-year-old. “Obviously, I retired while Stefan (Okunbor) and Joe (O’Connor) got injured so of all the positions on the field they got a lot of hammer blows in the one position.

“Apart from expectations to try and do well for the team, the fact that there were not as many guys there this year that were there last year made a big difference.

"And new boys coming through, Diarmuid won two All-Irelands at minor level, has done well with his club and has fantastic performances sporadically for Kerry and it was great to see them play so well against Tyrone.”

Operating alongside his Na Gaeil club-mate Barry, O’Connor was an obvious man of the match selection in last Saturday week’s All-Ireland quarter-final but Moran was careful not to heap expectations on him to repeat the display against Derry's vaunted pair of Conor Glass and Brendan Rogers this weekend.

“He is a really good lad, he works very hard, he is a great team-mates and a lot of guys would have been saying it is only a matter of when really. Whether he is going to be much better than he was the last day, I don’t know. We have to see if he can do it again and again and again, that’s the key.

“The level he hit the last day was so high that is probably enough. And it is very difficult because you are coming in midfield as a young guy, the reality of life is that nobody is coming in at 19, 20, 21 at midfield and dominating. It just has not happened across all the best midfielders in the other counties, even they have not done it.

“Diarmuid is at a good age coming in, he is obviously very comfortable with Jack Barry and I know that Jack is very easy to play with, he is a fantastic player. There is good camaraderie there and as a Kerry supporter now I am hoping we will have a repeat of what happened the last day.”

When he told Jack O’Connor of his decision to retire in January, the response was an “are you sure?”. Here was a player who the Kerry manager felt was the difference between the county losing and winning an All-Ireland when he suffered a cruciate injury in 2011. Who he praised for settling the team against Cork in last year’s Munster semi-final.

"I met with Jack, we thrashed it out and he just asked was there a bit more in me. You know, at the end of the day, it wasn't a fully football decision. We had a young baby and a second one on the way in February, busy at work, which I was keen to really get behind. He did say to me unless you were 100% in here at your age it's not going to work. I just weighed it up.

“You think of the best-case scenarios and as much as I'd love to be in the Hogan Stand on the day of the All-Ireland final it's not as simple as just fast-forwarding to that. There's an awful lot of work that has to go in and there's a lot of ups and downs.

“Last year, I was very lucky with injuries. I managed to keep injury-free and obviously I haven't a great history of that. I'm 35 this year, was I going to do physically compete. I need to be on the training field and when I weighed it up I just wasn't sure I was going to be able to do everything.

"Something was going to fall down and was it okay for family to fall down or work fall down or football to fall down and suffer. On balance, it was just the right decision for me.”

Conversations about a Kerry-Dublin final are dangerous but Moran assures they won’t filter into the Kerry camp. “I think the fact that you are playing Derry, who are a good outfit in their own right, and it’s an All-Ireland semi-final, I think the guys are experienced enough to realise it is very much about this weekend.

"I wouldn’t have any fear of from what I know of the group that they’d be thinking about a final, I'd be very confident they are focused on the task at hand.”

