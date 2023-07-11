Brian Dowling steps down as Kilkenny Senior Camogie Manager

The former Kilkenny hurler won two All-Ireland titles in charge of the Cats' Camogie team.
STEPPING DOWN: Brian Dowling has stepped down from his role as Kilkenny Senior Camogie Manager. Pic Credit: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 16:21
Andrew Horgan

Brian Dowling has stepped down from his role as Kilkenny Senior Camogie Manager, the Cats county board has announced.

The O Loughlin Gaels native informed the players of his decision in the aftermath of their narrow All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Cork on Sunday afternoon.

Dowling had been involved with the side for the last five seasons but he believes this is 'the right time to step away' from the position.

After taking sole charge of the team back in 2020 - he initially came in as coach back in 2019 - the former Kilkenny hurler guided the Camogie team to two All-Ireland titles in '20 and '22, winning manager of the year for both campaigns.

"Brian Dowling and his entire backroom team have informed us that they are stepping away from the Senior Camogie team," began the Kilkenny Camogie Chairperson in a statement.

"Kilkenny Camogie would like to sincerely thank Brian and his entire backroom team for their commitment, dedication, and work, and most of all their professionalism that he has brought over the past five years.

"He is a two-time All-Ireland winning manager having won the titles with the panel in 2020 during the very trying Covid-19 period and again in 2022.

"The time that he has put into the panel has been second to none and he has always put the players welfare to the fore in his tenure. He has guided this panel of players to heights that many could only dream of and he will be sorely missed.

"We wish Brian the very best in his future endeavours and we thanks him wholeheartedly for what he has done for Kilkenny Camogie."

Cork knock out defending champions Kilkenny, now face Galway in semi-final

