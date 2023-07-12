Cluxton's deadly dozen of clean sheets

A guestimate makes it 933 minutes since Stephen Cluxton last conceded a championship goal – Killian Spillane’s 56th minute strike in the drawn 2019 All-Ireland final replay.

Multiple his 12 clean SFC sheets since then by 70 minutes, add the rough amount of additional time in those games (12 by six minutes), the 14 minutes of regulation time remaining and the seven that were played at the end of the stalemate four years ago and you have what is yet another outstanding record in the most storied of careers.

At the centre of this latest feat is the Covid 2020 All-Ireland SFC when he completed Dublin’s six games without picking the ball from his net. In keeping out Mayo in last Sunday week’s All-Ireland quarter-final, he recorded his 70th clean sheet in championship, six less than the amount of goals he has conceded in the competition. That’s in 117 SFC appearances. For every five games he’s played, he’s kept his goal-line virgin in three of them.

While some of his longer kick-outs have gone awry, there is no doubt that the decision to invite back the enigmatic netminder has been a success. It helps that he hasn’t had too many saves to make either but his Zen-like presence has counted too.

It's highly possible Cluxton’s clean sheet spell will extend to 13 matches and over 1,000 on Saturday. Monaghan were averaging two goals a game in Ulster but since then they have found the net twice in five matches. In four of their seven Division 1 games, they didn’t register a goal.

For all the talk of how defensive they and Derry play, it’s worth highlighting the shut-up jobs Dublin and Kerry have done on teams. Dublin’s two goals coughed up in this championship came in the first game of the championship. Kerry may have been opened by Mayo in their group game but Eoghan McLaughlin’s goal in Killarney is the sole goal Shane Ryan has conceded in this campaign just as Cormac Costello’s beautiful strike in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final was the only time he was beaten in last season’s SFC.

An argument may be made that Derry and Monaghan have tougher scrapes but a clean sheet for the former’s goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch is a rare thing, especially in Croke Park where he has been bested in all three of his last SFC visits, four if you include this year’s Division 2 final defeat to Dublin.

After his penalty saving heroics against Armagh, Rory Beggan is looking for a fourth straight clean sheet but it’s only a fraction of what his opposite number has chalked up across three championships and a two-year hiatus in between.

How the All-Ireland semi-final goalkeepers rank in clean sheets:

Stephen Cluxton, 12 consecutive clean sheets: 2019 Kerry; 2020 Westmeath, Laois, Westmeath, Cavan, Mayo; 2022 Kildare, Louth, Roscommon, Kildare, Sligo, Mayo).

Shane Ryan, 9 clean sheets in last 11 SFC games: 2022 Cork, Limerick, Mayo, Galway; 2023 Tipperary, Clare, Cork, Louth, Tyrone).

Rory Beggan, 4 clean sheets in last 5 SFC games: Derry, Donegal, Kildare, Armagh.

Odhrán Lynch, 2 clean sheets in last 10 SFC games: Armagh, Monaghan.