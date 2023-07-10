Mickey Graham steps down as Cavan boss after five years

Mickey Graham has stepped down as Cavan manager after five years in charge of the county.

Graham succeeded Mattie McGleenan as Cavan manager in 2018, shortly before leading Longford club Mullinalaghta to an unlikely Leinster club senior football title that December.

Success continued on the inter-county scene as he led Cavan to a their first Ulster final since 2001 in 2019, where they lost to Donegal by five points, before landing the Ulster title in 2020 with a famous win over the same opposition.

It was the county's first Ulster title since 1997.

Graham, who also won an Ulster title as a forward for Cavan on that 1997 side, oversaw some difficult times in the Allianz NFL.

Cavan were relegated to Division Four in 2021, having been in Division One when he took over, but they will line out in Division Two next year after back to back promotions and league titles.

Despite being regarded as one of the strongest sides in the competition, Cavan have failed to win the Tailteann Cup in either of the last two seasons, losing the 2022 final to Westmeath in Croke Park.

The 47-year old agreed a two-year contract extension prior to this season, but will leave a year early.

In a statement Cavan GAA said: “After serious consideration, Mickey Graham has decided to step away from his role as Cavan senior football team manager. Mickey took charge of our senior footballers in 2019, during his term Cavan won an Ulster title, two AFL titles and competed in the inaugural Tailteann Cup final.

“Mickey is leaving Cavan GAA in a strong position where they will now be competing in Division Two in 2024.

“Mickey would like to thank the players and his backroom teams for their commitment and dedication over the past five years. He would also like to thank the county board and clubs for their outstanding support during that time.

“Cavan county board would like to thank Mickey for his enormous contribution to Cavan football and Cavan GAA especially during his time as manager of the senior football team.

“We congratulate him on his successes during his tenure and wish him every success in his future.”