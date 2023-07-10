Brian Lohan: We'll dust ourselves down and come again

Brian Lohan wasn’t keen to agree that this was a redemptive performance by his team after last year’s 12-point All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny.

Giving a far better account of themselves than last year, Peter Duggan’s shot being tipped onto the crossbar by the ever-dexterous Eoin Murphy may have denied them passage to a first decider in 10 years.

Nevertheless, Lohan wasn’t in the mood for platitudes as much as he heaped praise on the group. “It’s an absolute pleasure to be involved with them. They give everything, every day they go out. I don’t know if it’s redeeming now but they’re tough guys, they work really hard. Disappointed with how they played in that first half but then they turned it around.

“The game is 70 minutes. They did their best. They just do that. It’s kind of a given for them. They just work and work and work. Do what they can, while they’re there, while they have the jersey. They love playing for the county.

“They love getting in there working – they do so much work. And sometimes this game, you get what you deserve, you get rewarded for the work that you do. Sometimes you don’t. So I’m disappointed for them. But look, we’ll dust ourselves down and we’ll come back again.”

After all their efforts to go a point up having been five down, Lohan painted the Eoin Cody goal in the 58th minute as critical. “Yeah, it’s a killer goal from our perspective. These things happen in hurling. It’s a tough game. A tough place to play out there and tough to play against really good opponents. So, yeah. That’s the game.”

As for Duggan’s shot being agonisingly pushed onto the metal by Murphy, Lohan could only compliment the Kilkenny goalkeeper. “Eoin Murphy always seems to produce those really, really good saves. The standard of goalkeeping now, they’ve got so much pressure now with their puckout and their shot stopping as well. But some of these guys are just outstanding.

“A really good save from him. Unlucky for us, but it was kind of a half-chance for us. It was one of those that could have gone in, but we were a bit unlucky. I feel for our team. They found it hard to get breaks there.”

Leaving aside the debate about his tactical decision in the first half, Lohan was dejected with the team’s display at that time. “Yeah, very disappointed in how we played. How we attacked the ball. Disappointed in our shape, our structure and there were a number of things that made it easy, I suppose. There’s nothing easy out there but it makes it as easy as can be for their defenders.

“Richie Reid was hitting ball for fun. Just too easy for them and left our defenders with too difficult a job to do. Ball was too accurate going in, you need pressure on the strike. Yeah, disappointed in how we played in the first half, for sure – and our touch.”