Brian Gavin: Clare had strong grounds for grievances with some of the officiating

It had all started so well for Colm Lyons in the second of the All-Ireland semi-finals. Giving good and clear advantage, the likes of David McInerney and Huw Lawlor were allowed the opportunity to score fine points as a result.

Seadna Morey was picked up for a yellow card on Tom Phelan but then things started to slip. Colm missed a yellow card for an over-zealous foul by Conor Fogarty on Tony Kelly, which first drew the frustration of the Clare supporters.

Adam Hogan was rightly booked for slapping across Eoin Cody but as Colm played advantage Phelan then ploughed into John Conlon and he did nothing about it. That there was no sanction beggared belief.

To make matter worse, a few minutes later he pulled back the action for a foul on Peter Duggan just as Mark Rodgers was finding the Kilkenny net. Clare fans were seething with that and rightly so but across the two games the advantage rule was being butchered with far too much time given for attacks to develop.

In that second half, Colm looked lost. Richie Hogan should have been whistled for overcarrying before Diarmuid Ryan took him out and was booked. Walter Walsh was clever in how he drew the late free from David McInerney too. Those couple of borderline placed balls scored by TJ Reid sure made Kilkenny’s life easier.

There’s no doubt that Clare contributed to their own downfall with the concession of the goal. Eoin Murphy’s saves and Conor Fogarty’s block were factors too. But Clare had strong grounds for grievances with some of the officiating. Colm, when he reviews the game, might not like some of what he sees.

Going into the weekend, I felt Saturday’s game was going to be the tougher of the two to ref just because of the physical nature of the teams involved. For the first 45 minutes or so, it was a test for James Owens but he showed some great advantage in the opening half, especially for Aaron Gillane’s goal and a Conor Whelan point.

Kyle Hayes rightly went into the book for a chop on Brian Concannon, who had started the game at 100 miles an hour. And James was keeping a tight rein on proceedings, refusing to let too much go.

The big talking point in the first half was the stoppage in play as Nickie Quaid took off his helmet when it appeared he was signalling about a stomach issue. This is the second time the Limerick goalkeeper has done that in this championship and you can’t but think it’s a tactical move.

Let’s be honest, Limerick were under the pump at that stage. Six points down and their puckouts in a bit of bother, the breather was welcomed and they ended up outscoring Galway 1-18 to six points for the rest of the match. No doubt if it is repeated in the final, the referee will have to take a dim view.

James’ control of the game loosened in the second half as proven by Galway not receiving a free out for a foul on Seán Linnane just before Cian Lynch put in motion the move for Gillane’s second goal. In the first half, it would have been a Galway free but the refereeing style had changed.

Grappling with Seamus Flanagan on the ground and guilty of a high tackle, Jack Grealish could have been booked twice but only saw yellow once. Cathal O’Neill was rightly carded for a wild pull late on and James had done reasonably well before the game as a contest petered out.

Having said that, and it was a trend across both matches, the amount of questionable handpasses and steps taken. It’s something you almost come to expect around the end of the championship but in the league or start of the provincial championships these offences would be punished accordingly.

Onto the final on Sunday week and if GAA politics don’t get in the way John Keenan should be getting ready for his first All-Ireland final. I sure hope they don’t deny him this earned opportunity.