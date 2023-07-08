Forged in the inferno, Seamus Flanagan hunts his perfect 10 at HQ

Before the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final, they spent the week playing in-house games with deafening crowd noise pipped in. Croke Park’s bright spotlight was a new sensation for much of the group. Limerick would soon step out and commend centre stage.

“It is the noise more than anything else,” says former Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy. “We hadn’t experienced anything like that before. I remember we were looking at each other hoping it wouldn’t be as loud, you had a pain in your head from it.

“The younger lads would have played and won there and we were focused on getting familiar with it. John was really good at dispelling the occasion around it. ‘Just another pitch with another set of goalposts.’”

Seamus Flanagan clocked an hour on the pitch as they eventually wore down Cork. He clipped a well-taken point and picked out Cian Lynch with a perfect short stickpass for a goal just before half-time. It was Flanagan’s first senior outing in Croke Park. In total, he has played eight senior hurling championship matches and one league match in that ground. A perfect record. Today he travels in search of his 10th win.

The Feohanagh-Castlemahon club man featured in All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. He came on and scored in the 2019 league final victory over Waterford and did not play in their subsequent All-Ireland semi-final loss against Kilkenny. He did play in the 2014 minor final as they went down by four points against the same opposition.

It has been well-publicised that Flanagan was a sub for the U21s in 2017. He was taken off scoreless early in the second half against Tipperary as they exited the championship the following season. He had bounced around tentatively, in different lines and positions. In those terms his initial callup looked an odd bet by John Kiely. Former Limerick minor manager Leo O’Connor knew he was always close to a sure thing.

“At minor in 2015 we played him as a wing-back against Galway but that was because he broke a bone in his hand playing a club game,” explains O’Connor. “We were trying to get him breaking ball, he wouldn’t have to put up his catching hand. Dalo was the coach and I was the manager.

“Ironically, I’d say Galway got a lot out of that 2015 team. Brian Concannon, Fintan Burke, Tom Monaghan and Evan Niland. Cianan Fahy came on as a sub.

“Seamus came into the academy at around 14 or 15; he was part of the extended panel originally. He was always a guy with huge promise. He has added more consistency and he has matured but that potential was always there.”

It is in his blood. O’Connor can still remember the roars of 40,000 as Seamus’s father, John, battled with Clare’s Sean Stack in the 1981 Munster decider. His brother Sean was wing-back on the 2013 Munster minor winning side. His cousin Paul is the current Clare defender.

“As he filled out from 20 on, he turned into a juggernaut,” says Hennessy. “He always had it. There was never a question about his ability, it was more where they were going to play him.”

2019 was a struggle. Flanagan’s league performances were patchy and Limerick moved towards an inside line of Peter Casey, Aaron Gillane, Graeme Mulcahy. Still he strived. He was summoned from the bench to try and help save a clash desperately slipping away from them at the Gaelic Grounds against Cork. It finished in a seven-point defeat. Flanagan did his hamstring in the last few minutes. At that point they’d used all their replacements, so he stayed on and stood on the edge of the square. When a loose ball was pucked into the corner, he took after it, beat his man and won a converted free.

It took time to find his form. He returned to the inferno that had originally forged him. Hard yards and punishing sessions. The county has a proven track record of turning raw competitors into shining stars. Gearóid Hegarty followed a similar path. O’Connor points to the famed academy as the bedrock upon which they built an empire.

A golden generation emerged from 2013 to 2015 with all-round ability and manufactured physiques. They had so much hurling in them that they could play anywhere. Flanagan’s wing-back flirtations were the rule rather than the exception. Barry Nash went from the front to the back. Kyle Hayes still swaps between both. Today Hegarty is named at wing-back rather than wing-forward.

FAMILIAR TURF: Limerick's Seamus Flanagan celebrates after the 2020 All-Ireland hurling final at a pandemic-era Croke Park. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Flanagan fought his way back in for the 2020 semi-final having excelled in the A vs Bs. That is the creed...and one their coaches follow religiously.

“If you are performing well in training, you play,” stresses Hennessy. “This year Cian isn’t at the highest standard we are used to seeing, he has a knock as well. Not many people would have thought Graeme would start the Munster final for example, but they are true to their word.”

Since the breakthrough title Flanagan and Limerick have looked like they belong in HQ. Galway appear the opposite. They’ve played 11 championship games there since their 2017 success and won one of them, Wexford in 2020. They drew against Clare and Kilkenny in 2018 and against Dublin in 2023. Dublin defeated them in 2021 while the other losses came at the hands of Limerick or Kilkenny.

This semi-final is a case of an idyllic relationship with Croke Park versus a nightmarish one.

Hennessy made his senior debut in 2010 and went on to be part of four Limerick All-Ireland winning squads. He was unable to dislodge Nickie Quaid as number one but excelled with Kilmallock and played in Croke Park for the 2015 club final.

“I reached out to Darren Gleeson to get some advice," he says. "He came back to me about the importance of depth and perception. Playing into the Canal End, the shadows are tricky and you can lose a high ball in the advertising hoardings. For goalkeepers, you think you have a load of space and it is gone in an instant. It is all deceiving. The breeze is never straight, it is always swirling.”

Hennessy retired last winter. Before that he watched how Flanagan adapted and changed to bolster the side while never wavering from the constants. Recently he switched over to Torpey’s bamboo hurley. Hennessy did the same. Despite being a goalkeeper, he always favoured an unusually light stick. At one stage he cycled through enough ash to end up on a Coillte’s most-wanted poster. At the outset he was cautious to make the swap but quickly it clicked.

“Seamus was the exact same. He was hesitant at the start, would his touch or striking be the same. They have been to be fair. If anything, getting better.”

Limerick have their way. Before training, Flanagan often breaks off with Diarmaid Byrnes or Darragh O’Donovan to drill that long-angled delivery toward either sideline. That experience allows him to take to the field for a crucial semi-final feeling only one way, at home.

“One of his huge strengths is breaking out for that ball to the side,” says Hennessy. “They’d do it again and again and again. It is not John or Paul telling the boys to do it. Contrary to what people think of Paul, while he does have system and gameplans, he really encourages you to play it as you see it.

“He takes great confidence from those reps in training or before training. Bank it. That run is made 100 times the week of a game. When it happens in a game scenario, it is like autopilot. He doesn’t have to think about it or look up and give them the eyes, they know what is coming.

“That is one of the beauties of this Limerick team. There has been a little turnover in personnel, but it has not been a whole pile. The core has been there and they know each other inside out.

“They know what makes each other tick. Aaron knows where to go before Diarmuid even gets on the ball. It is a continuity and familiarity that leads to trust. They all have it down.”