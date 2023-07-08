Key matchup: The Tony Kelly conundrum

The storm was always coming. Great players don’t play poorly twice in a row.

Tony Kelly was off-colour against Limerick, scoring 0-6 but leaving a host of chances behind him with several wides or efforts dropped short. Clare’s goal came from a Kelly shot that struck the post.

He emerged against Dublin a man determined to put it right and landed 3-4 in total as Mark Rodgers took over the frees. Limerick did not man-mark Kelly. Under John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk, they never do. Dublin did and it left defensive holes all over the place while Kelly still had a field day.

What will Kilkenny do? In 2022 they detailed Mikey Butler to mark him. Butler brought much-needed pace in defence and tracked Kelly wherever he went. The Clare leader finished scoreless from play.

Ever since he was reunited with his UL Fitzgibbon Cup-winning manager Brian Lohan, Kelly’s form has been spectacular. This is despite the fact he had been struggling with an ankle injury that eventually required surgery and ruled him out of the opening ties in last year’s league. It has remained an issue at times this season.

A fully fit and mobile Kelly asks crucial questions.

Will Derek Lyng decide to sacrifice a defender and compromise their defensive structure? And what happens if that approach still can’t deal with him?