Minor miracle: Monaghan sides feeding off each other

If Dermot Malone was still playing for Monaghan, he wouldn't be the oldest on the panel. Far from it in fact.

"I'm definitely younger than Conor McManus and Karl O'Connell for starters and I'm more than happy for that to be put in print!" smiled the Monaghan minor manager ahead of Sunday's Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final.

Malone played National League football as recently as 2021 but when the end came for him as a senior player, it came with a bang.

A knee injury had troubled him so he 'threw the kitchen sink' at finding a solution and underwent a couple of surgeries, with dark consequences.

"The knee ended up getting infected and I was in hospital for about 10 weeks," said Malone. "It wasn't good at the time, let me tell you."

At one point, Malone acknowledged, losing the leg was a genuine concern.

The thing was, he still had a burning passion for football and for Monaghan. So at just 32, following a stint as a selector with the U-20s, he agreed to channel his energy in a new direction, as manager of the county minors.

It's only 10 months since his appointment but already he has made history by leading Monaghan to their first Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship decider since 1939.

Meanwhile, his former Monaghan team-mate Vinny Corey has steered the seniors to within one more win of a first final since 1930.

"If you'd told both of us a couple of years ago that we'd be in this position now, I think we would have laughed you out of the room," said Malone.

The two Monaghan groups have been feeding off each other all summer. When the seniors, for example, beat Kildare in Tullamore to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals, immediately after the minors had defeated Kerry in their semi-final on the same pitch, senior goalkeeper Rory Beggan said they'd been inspired by the teenagers.

"All the coaches and all the players are very friendly, it's a small community," said Malone. "That tightness is definitely one of the benefits of being a 'smaller' county."

Extending their summer of fun will be extremely difficult, for both Monaghan teams. Corey's seniors have a date with Dublin at Croke Park next Saturday evening. Outside of Monaghan, they won't be given a chance while Malone knows neutrals will similarly favour Derry to come out on top in Sunday's minor decider.

Whatever way you crunch the numbers, Derry's stats are impressive. They won their first five games of the championship by double-digit margins. They held Down to three points, Fermanagh to two points, Antrim to one point and have reached the decider with an average winning margin of 13 points.

When the sides met early in Ulster, Derry beat Monaghan by 1-14 to 0-6 though Malone's side did draw with Derry in the Ulster final before losing that one on penalties.

"I was speaking before the Ulster final and I said that Derry were favourites for the All-Ireland, never mind just Ulster," said Malone. "I think their recent results have proven that. It's not a case of a manager building up the opposition. There's strong words being said that this is probably the best ever Derry minor team that has come out. That's one hell of a statement. We've played them three times in all this year and they've beaten us three times so we know all about them."

Malone described wonderkid Johnny McGuckian as the 'Lionel Messi' of this age grade, 'he's absolutely fantastic, a joy to watch' though Monaghan have their own young magicians. Max McGinnity has scored heavily for them in the championship, striking 3-43 so far while the power of their collective was evident in the semi-final defeat of Kerry. Setting up with an extra man in defence, they stifled the Kingdom attack and held them to just five points from play.

"It won't be as simple or as straightforward as putting a sweeper in and doubling up on someone unfortunately," said Malone of the Derry challenge. "You definitely need the rub of the green in these sorts of games too. We'll take everything we can get."