Ollie Canning: Whelan getting 'that little bit of support at the right time' 

Towards the end of Thursday evening’s Dalo live show, a question came from the floor of the Woodlands Treehouse inquiring which hurler has most impressed the panelists this summer.

The question had hardly been asked when Dalo replied with the initials TK. No surprises there.

TJ Ryan went for Aaron Gillane, before listing off another few green giants. Again, no surprises.

Onto to Ollie Canning. He certainly wasn’t going to break from the pattern of lads picking from within county bounds.

Canning’s choice was Conor Whelan. It was a choice easily justified.

1-6 in the Leinster final against Kilkenny. 1-4 in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipp. All from play. Back-to-back man of the match awards. 7-15 for the summer in full.

Conor Whelan alone, though, won’t carry Galway into an All-Ireland final. The shoulders of the Kinvara man might be broad, but not even they could manage such a load.

At one point during Thursday’s two-and-a-half-hour treehouse chat, TJ Ryan remarked that he is more nervous ahead of this semi-final than when Limerick ran into Galway at the same juncture last year.

Ollie is the opposite. He’s more confident than he was this time last year. Whelan’s red-hot form is a factor in that. But it is more those behind Whelan. The supporting cast is stronger. The back-up cast is stronger.

The spread, in essence, is greater.

“I was afraid with Conor that too much pressure was going to come onto him,” Canning explained.

“He is shooting the lights out the last two games, which is brilliant from a Galway point of view. But I just feel that he is getting that little bit of support at the right time.”

Kevin Cooney is in his second year with the Galway seniors. This is his first year as a starter. Finding his feet and finding form has been a slow process.

Recent evidence, though, particularly the second half of the Leinster final where he gave Tommy Walsh a torrid, torrid time, suggests he is coming to boil precisely when Galway need him to. His championship contribution stands at a not measly 2-12.

“I like Kevin Cooney the last few days. He has come on a lot and is still a young player. Conor and Kevin inside, and without Seán Finn there, they will give that Limerick full-back line some bother. Being down one or two of your key guys kinda stretches you a little bit, but it stretches your confidence too,” Canning continued.

“In the half-forward line, young Niland is getting a couple of scores from play, as well as his frees. Cianan Fahy got through a lot of work the last day. I know he missed the goal chance. Where he hit it was the one spot he shouldn’t have hit it. He’ll learn from that.

“Cianan got through a fair bit of work and got a brilliant point when Galway needed it. He brings a little bit of physicality to it. He throws himself around a little bit, which I like.”

Canning rewinds to 12 months ago. The maroon motor car was ahead on the track after an hour of racing. That they were overtaken on the final lap was attributable to the additional fuel the green vehicle got from their bench. David Reidy’s three from play were pivotal. Shefflin’s crowd got nothing at all from their reserves.

Canning rewinds to two weeks ago. Tom Monaghan hit three points when introduced. Conor Cooney and the now injured Jason Flynn were involved in the creation of crucial white flags.

“I just think with Galway this year, Henry has more options. Conor Cooney didn’t start the last day. But he brought energy when he came in. Tom Monaghan obviously did really well. Fintan Burke too. The Galway subs have added to it.

“In this same fixture last year, the Limerick subs came in and shot the lights out. The Galway guys off the bench didn’t have the same impact that was needed. The subs coming off the bench are going to have a huge impact on this occasion.”

For all of that, Canning knows that the many forwards he has listed cannot thrive without decent supply. Supplier-in-chief is Cathal Mannion. Tipperary gave him the freedom of the Ennis Road a fortnight ago. Limerick will stand on his toes.

“Cathal Mannion, when on the ball, he is a beautiful striker. The quality that is going in the last couple of games is better. But if they pick up Cathal, you are going to restrict that ball in.”

In that likely instance, the cast behind Mannion, no more than the crew in Whelan’s shadow, will need to step out and deliver.

“I just hope the team go with a bit of confidence. I don’t think they are going to fear Limerick.”