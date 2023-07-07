Team news: Hayes starts at centre-back for Limerick

Brian Lohan has at least named injury concerns Conor Cleary (shoulder), John Conlon (concussion) and David McInerney (leg) in his Clare starting team to face Kilkenny in Sunday’s last four game.
Team news: Hayes starts at centre-back for Limerick

CENTRE BACK: Kyle Hayes moves to centre-back where he previously played centre-back as an U21 in 2017. Pic: Piaras ÃMÃ­dheach/Sportsfile

Gearóid Hegarty has been named at left wing-back and Cian Lynch returns in the Limerick team published to face Galway in tomorrow’s All-Ireland semi-final.

To compensate for regular skipper Declan Hannon’s absence with a knee injury, Kyle Hayes moves to centre-back where he previously played centre-back as an U21 in 2017. Hegarty switches sides from right half forward and David Reidy retains his place in the half-forward line.

Lynch for Hannon is one of two personnel changes from the side that beat Clare in last month’s Munster final in TUS Gaelic Grounds: Peter Casey replaces Graeme Mulcahy in attack. Like Mulcahy for Casey, Reidy was a late change that day for Cathal O’Neill who is among the substitutes.

Hannon, Seán Finn (cruciate) and Graeme Mulcahy, also included in the reserves, are the only players missing from the side that started last year’s semi-final against Galway. Replacing them are Reidy, Lynch and Peter Casey. On that occasion, both Hayes and Hegarty filled positions in the half-forward line.

Meanwhile, Brian Lohan has at least named injury concerns Conor Cleary (shoulder), John Conlon (concussion) and David McInerney (leg) in his Clare starting team to face Kilkenny in Sunday’s last four game. However, Aidan McCarthy is again missing from the match-day panel.

Cleary has been absent since the victory over Cork in Ennis in May while McInerney was a late withdrawal prior to the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin in which Conlon was substituted in the first half having suffered a heavy knock to the head.

Of the side that, there are two switches. Seadna Morey and Darragh Lohan are set to drop to the bench for Cleary and McInerney.

Should the announced team start, Clare will go with 12 of the team that began the semi-final defeat to Kilkenny 12 months ago. On that occasion, Páidí Fitzpatrick, Paul Flanagan and David Reidy were in the team and their places are now filled by Conlon, Adam Hogan and Mark Rodgers. Flanagan and Reidy are listed as substitutes this time around.

LIMERICK (SHC v Galway): N. Quaid; M. Casey, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, K. Hayes, G. Hegarty; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; D. Reidy, C. Lynch (c), T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey. 

Subs: D. McCarthy, C. Boylan, R. Connolly, A. Costelloe, C. Coughlan, A. English, R. English, G. Mulcahy, B. Murphy, C. O’Neill. O. O’Reilly.

CLARE (SHC v Kilkenny): E. Quilligan; A. Hogan, C. Cleary, R. Hayes; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, D. McInerney; C. Malone, D. Fitzgerald; P. Duggan, T. Kelly (c), R. Taylor; I. Galvin, S. O’Donnell, M. Rodgers. 

Subs: E. Foudy, A. Shanagher, C. Galvin, C. Nolan, D. Lohan, D. Reidy, P. Crotty, P. Flanagan, R. Mounsey, S. Morey, S. Meehan.

