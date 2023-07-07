If Galway fall short, it won't be because of lack of fitness

“Henry Shefflin has instilled a commitment to hard work and they are big and strong…. the Cooneys, Mannions and Daithí Burke can more than match up to Limerick.” — Nicky English, July 2022

"Limerick are a physical side, suit Galway a bit.” — Cyril Farrell, February 2023

“Galway’s performance against Limerick last year took a lot of people by surprise. Here they are at the same juncture, with the physicality to match Limerick.” — Eddie Brennan, July 2023

Seeing as how they haven’t beaten Limerick in championship fare in their last three meetings, the idea that Galway are a match for them physically is perilously close to becoming a trope.

Nevertheless, it hasn’t been conditioning that has left them down. If anything, it’s been the reason why they have come as close as they have been within a score of Limerick in the games going back to the 2018 final.

For that, their strength and conditioning coach Lukasz Kirszenstein is worth a nod. The Polish native has been working with Galway since they “poached” him shortly after he prepared Tipperary during their 2016 All-Ireland SHC success, his fourth season with the county.

Allowing him to go was a major error, according to current Tipperary selector Pádraic Maher, who valued his input greatly. “He changed my thinking about S&C and my body certainly changed from working with him, something quite a few of the other players would say as well,” Maher wrote in his autobiography with Michael Moynihan last year.

"I still can’t understand how Tipperary let him get away to Galway at the end of 2016 — that was a huge mistake.”

Assisting Micheál Donoghue who had seen his work in Tipperary when he was Eamon O’Shea’s “eye in the sky” in Tipperary in the mid-2010s, Kirszenstein had his hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup the following season. That came two months before he was made Galway hurling’s head of athletic development, an initial three-year contract which has since been extended, just as Munster Rugby appeared to be looking to recruit him.

When Michael Kiely stepped away as Limerick’s S&C coach following the 2021 season, there was initial speculation Kirszenstein might return to Limerick where he has both lived and worked before.

A strength and conditioning coach in Glenstal Abbey boarding school in Murroe in Limerick, he had been a part of the county’s U21 hurling set-up in early 2012 where he would be guided Dan Morrissey although Declan Hannon’s time was divided with the seniors.

However, there didn’t appear to be any question of Kirszenstein going anywhere. As then Galway hurling chair and current county chair Paul Bellew was saying around that time, Galway were among the two best-resourced senior hurling teams in the country. To lose an asset to a rival like Tipperary did would have been careless.

“We consistently have backroom teams in excess of 20 people,” said Bellew. “Our players are exceptionally well looked after, which they will all testify to.”

With Kirszenstein earning rave public reviews from Fintan Burke, Pádraic Mannion and Conor Whelan, that much is true.