Tailteann Cup football a 'live possibility' for Donegal, admits Murphy

All-Ireland-winning captain Michael Murphy has admitted that Tailteann Cup football for troubled Donegal is a 'live possibility' and can't be ruled out.

Donegal, who parted company with boss Paddy Carr midway through the season, lost three of their five Championship games and, in all competitions, claimed just three wins from 14 outings in 2023, resulting in their relegation to Division 2.

Murphy noted how Cork were 'a game or two away' from featuring in the Tailteann Cup due to their league results while Meath, who held onto their Division 2 status but finished in sixth position, slipped down to the Championship's second tier.

Murphy, who ruled himself out of potentially taking over from Aidan O'Rourke as Donegal boss, said he has 'no doubt about the ability of that group' but accepted that scrambling for a 'Sam Maguire ticket....could be a tricky place to be'.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland minor football championship final, Murphy nodded when asked if he's concerned that Donegal could slide down to the Tailteann Cup.

"It is a live possibility," he said. "I think it has been shown this year, Cork were a game or two away from it but then all of a sudden with a bit better attacking performance against Derry, they could have been in an All-Ireland semi-final so everything is going to be live and possible during the National League campaign.

"Before we get there as a county, we need to get the ball rolling, we need to get a new manager and everything in place.

"I have no doubt that there is still ability there and if we can harness back in the young players who have gone, the two O'Donnells, if we have Patrick (McBrearty) back, if we have Oisin Gallen back again, Ryan McHugh getting back in and around, it is still a team that is capable of pushing on and doing things.

"But listen, they are 'ifs' and we can't be hanging our hats on that, they need to happen. They didn't happen this year and they need to make it happen for next year. To go back to the start of your question, is it (Tailteann Cup) possible? Without a shadow of a doubt. Anything is possible now because you need to be on form when you are in Division 2.

"Maybe in Division 1 you have that safety net of you know you are going to be in and around the Sam Maguire competition anyway but in Division 2 you need to be bang on it form-wise and you need to bang on it from the end of January and if you are not bang on it and if you are trying to fight your way through bad weather conditions in away games up and down the country, trying to scramble for a Sam Maguire ticket, it could be a tricky place to be'."

Murphy agreed that with results going against Donegal this year, the row over the GAA academy and the turnover in senior management teams, it's 'probably not massively appealing' to take over from O'Rourke in the hot seat.

"I think it can still be a very appealing role for somebody if the time is right for them," said Murphy. "But yes, definitely, is it appealing with the way things have gone on over the last year? No, it's not. It's not ideal but you have to start somewhere. As a county we have to start somewhere."

Carr was only appointed Donegal manager late last October following a drawn out process.

"Mayo had four different management panels that were essentially looking for that job last year," said Murphy. "That same hunger for the Donegal role wasn't evident last year but hopefully it is there this year."

What's certain is that Murphy himself won't be applying for the job with Friday, July 21 set as the deadline for expressions of interest.

"Management now, from what I see, in order to do it right and the way it needs to be done, it's massive hours within every single day," said the Glenswilly man. "Plus, added into the fact, I need to go and learn the trade, I need to go and learn about it and maybe go and figure out coaching and figure out management."

Murphy previously worked with the Donegal GAA academy though it was rocked earlier this year when Head of Academy Development Karl Lacey quit, citing a lack of support from the county board.

A subsequent review into the academy, finance and governance structures recommended significant changes into how GAA is run in the county.

Asked if improving the academy is the most important item for Donegal to address, Murphy shook his head.

"I don't see it that way, I see them all as priorities. A new senior team manager coming in and just the overall governance of how things have been done and carried out in the county, I think the three of them are all up there."

*The Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland minor football championship final between Derry and Monaghan will take place at 1pm on Sunday at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh.