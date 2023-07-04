Avondhu class shines through en route to Divisions/Colleges unseeded final glory 

Avondhu 2-23 Muskerry 1-15

Late goals from Will Condon and Stephen Condon helped secure victory for Avondhu in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges) unseeded final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Tuesday night.

Joe O’Brien’s charges were the better side overall and had opened up a 0-19 to 0-9 lead at the three-quarter mark, but a goal from substitute Matthew Bradley enabled Muskerry to claw back the deficit.

However, the north Cork side powered past their opponents with those late green flags.

Avondhu were the unseeded winners last year, but went on to be beaten by a more experienced Imokilly. They now join UCC and Imokilly in the next phase of the Divisions/Colleges and will hope to go one better.

With the wind at their backs blowing into the Blackrock end (albeit into the right corner), they got off to a great start. Despite early Muskerry points from Kevin Hallissey and Eoin O’Shea (free), their forward unit started to click.

Captain Stephen Condon got the ball rolling with a sixth minute free to achieve parity, 0-2 each.

They would grab a run of points from Colin O’Brien, Stephen Condon (free), Will Condon, Jamie Magner and Ben Nyhan.

Nyhan’s was a brilliant effort from underneath stand, while Colin O’Brien hit a monster free to put them 0-8 to 0-2 in front after the first quarter.

Muskerry bounced back with David Kirwan, Kevin Hallissey, Mark Verling and free-taker Eoin O’Shea prominent. They trailed at the break, 0-8 to 0-12.

Conor O'Leary, Muskerry, Darragh O'Flynn, Avondhu. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Avondhu grew more into the contest after the resumption. With a tenacious defensive display, they tacked on four points without reply. Dylan Desmond had to produce a remarkable save from Colin O’Brien.

Avondhu were coasting, 10 points up.

Bradley made an instant impact for Muskerry, his 1-1 led the charge. And with 10 minutes remaining it was a four-point game.

While their shooting efficiency wasn’t as good as they would like, and the gap was reduced to three points with a minute remaining, Avondhu dug their heels in.

Eoin Carey knocked over a couple of points, and his clubmate from Kilworth Will Condon fired a 62nd minute goal after he was put through by Stephen Condon.

James Mullins put in a ferocious block at the other end. From the breakaway play, Stephen Condon broke through for his goal two minutes later to seal a deserving 11-point win.

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon (1-4, 0-2 frees), C O’Brien (0-6, 0-5 frees), W Condon (1-1), D Flynn and E Carey (0-4 each), J Magner (0-2), B Nyhan and C Buckley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Muskerry: E O’Shea (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65), M Bradley (1-1), K Hallissey (0-3), M Verling, T O’Connell, D Kirwan and O O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglin), J Mullins (Ballygiblin); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (Kilshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); W Condon (Kilworth), D Flynn (Ballygiblin), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers); J Magner (Killavullen), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), S Condon (Harbour Rovers, Capt).

Subs: L Cronin (Killavullen) for D Flynn (40 inj), C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for B Nyhan (48), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for J Magner (60).

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Éire Óg); N Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue), C O’Driscoll (Cloughduv), D O’Sullivan (Ballincollig); A Murphy (Cloughduv), C O’Leary (Ballincollig), F Denny (Ballincollig, Capt); O O’Driscoll (Cloughduv), E O’Shea (Éire Óg); C Dalton (Ballincollig), D Kirwan (Éire Óg), M Verling (Cloughduv); C O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), T O’Connell (Ballincollig), J Walsh (Grenagh).

Subs: M Bradley (Aghabullogue) for D Kirwan (39).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).