Derek Lyng has fitted like 'a glove' since succeeding Brian Cody

Former Kilkenny selector Martin Fogarty has described Derek Lyng's succession of Brian Cody as "a hand fitting into a glove".

Ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Clare, Fogarty never believed Lyng was facing an onerous task last year succeeding the 11-time All-Ireland SHC winning manager, who he served under for six seasons before taking over the U20s.

"It was never a poisoned chalice for a start, it was a handover," said Fogarty, who won six All-Ireland SHC titles working with Cody. "It was a matter of continuing on the hurling and there are plenty of hurling people in Kilkenny to continue it on.

"Alright, it was always going to be a big story when Brian was there for so long and somebody replacing him but what happened in Brian's time, happened. So many things contributed to that not least a lot of good talent. Poisoned chalice was something that just read well.

"Derek coming in after Brian, to me it was like a hand fitting into a glove. You have Derek there with Peter Barry, Michael Rice, Peter O'Donovan and Conor Phelan, all what I would call honest to God, genuine hurling people as you would get.

"You were never guaranteed winning a match but from day one you were guaranteed an honest set-up where effort would be paramount and all the boys had to do was preach what they practiced themselves. After that then, whatever way the chips fell would fall.

"There's a lot of very good talent that has moved on from Kilkenny in the last number of years and replacing them was always going to be a challenge but the boys have performed phenomenally overseeing that."

Lyng showed his keenness for continuity in retaining Phelan as coach and Michael Comerford as strength and conditioning coach. He has also inherited some of his predecessor's habits such as bringing Kilkenny to a training camp two weeks out from the semi-final - Kilkenny were based in Fota Island over All-Ireland quarter-final weekend.

Not that Cody wasn't embracing the need to diversify Kilkenny's possession play in his final years in charge when he brought in Phelan but there would appear to be more of an emphasis on the shorter ball this season.

Fogarty maintains too much is made of a change in Kilkenny's style.

"It annoys me in some way this talk about the alleged modern game about playing it through the lines and breaking tackles. None of that stuff is new. Any good team that has been winning over the years has been doing that. Kilkenny and Tipperary backs in and around the square under the cosh knew they had to work the ball up the field and when it was done well, it was done well.

"When the opportunity was there to send the ball long up the field, it was taken. Limerick are the trendsetters now and they won't send the ball up stupidly. That's hurling and that hasn't changed.

"I would be very wary of loose talk that would be making there's a high level of thinking that the ordinary man can't subscribe to. That you have to do this, you have to play short. You don't have to all the time. If players start to buy into that, suddenly they stop being the instinctive players that makes them good players.

"Hurling is fundamentally instinctive. If I have to clear the ball, I may have to pop a pass but if you can't clear it then there's no point in popping it back to me. Teams that win are those that mark tightly, get to the ball first, get the ball up the field quickly and when they can't do, don't. The game doesn't change but the guys looking after teams do."