Numbers game: Lack of equality will see females players strike - or quit 

A little maths to begin with.

Galway footballer Nicola Ward is three years living and working in Dublin as a nurse. During the inter-county season, she travels west for training and games three times a week.

€40 worth of fuel is put in the car for each trip, while a further €10 is needed for tolls at Enfield and Cappataggle. Multiplied by three, that’s €150 a week.

In a seven-month inter-county season, Ward is forking out €4,500 on travel costs alone.

Covid meant the 2021 inter-county season ran a little shorter than last year’s campaign and the current edition still ongoing, so we’ve calculated the Galway centre-back’s travel costs for the past three years at €10,950.

2021 was the first year the Government grant to female inter-county players was brought in line with the €2.4m allocated to their male counterparts.

Ward, when picking up her PwC GAA/GPA player of the month award for June, did not disclose the amount she received in Government funding in either 2021 or 22, only to say that “it wouldn’t go anywhere near” what she's spending.

On these pages last year, the Irish Examiner revealed that the maximum amount a female player received in Government funding in 2021 was €950. Applying that figure against Ward’s expenditure, she’s out of pocket on an annual basis to the tune of €3,550.

Ward is a native of Kilkerrin/Clonberne in the north of the county. The 2019 All-Star was instrumental in guiding the club to back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles over the past two seasons.

Shane Walsh is another talented footballer from Kilkerrin/Clonberne. He too is an All-Star. He too is based in Dublin. He too commutes west several times a week to train and line out in the maroon shirt.

The outstanding difference between the pair is that Walsh is never out of pocket for his journeys down the M6 to Loughgeorge, Tuam Stadium, or Salthill.

Where male inter-county players receive 70 cent per mile from the GAA, only 9.5% of their female counterparts are reimbursed for fuel costs. And of that 9.5%, 6% receive less than 20 cent per mile.

It was timely then that the 68 captains of male inter-county teams yesterday released a statement to express their “full support for our female colleagues” in their ongoing fight for minimum standards of player welfare ahead of the 2024 season.

In an open letter to GAA management, the male players said they “do not accept that this is a matter solely for the two female governing bodies which is the response you have given to date”.

Highlighting how female players require help to achieve the “basics” of medical support, nutritional support, access to facilities, and financial support to offset travel expenses, the 68 captains asked the leadership of the GAA will they allow this opportunity for positive change to pass them by?

“In the GAA we know and love, there would only be one answer to that question,” they signed off.

Last weekend’s protests for minimum standards saw teams return to the dressing room for approximately five minutes after the national anthem was played, with throw-in delayed as a result. Players also donned t-shirts reading '#UNITED FOR EQUALITY’ during their warm-ups.

Ward is hopeful the GAA, Camogie Association, and LGFA can deliver a solution so protests do not escalate to the point where female inter-county players are considering the nuclear option of strike.

“I’d hope that the three governing bodies will come to some sort of solution,” she said.

“Like we’re all there as players, we love playing the game. It comes so natural to us that we wouldn’t like that ourselves, not to be playing and representing our counties. I hope that it wouldn't come to that.”

But if a female charter isn’t delivered in the weeks and months ahead, whatever about a potential strike, Ward fears college-going players could walk off the inter-county field for good.

“It can be unsustainable when you’re out of pocket, travelling very far but, again, we do it because we want to be there. I don’t travel from Dublin because I don’t want to be there. I want to be there. I want to represent my county on the biggest stage of ladies football at the end of the year.

“But, like you said, it’s being out of pocket for the travel and everything like that can take its toll on people, for sure.”