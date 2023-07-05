Limerick hoping gap from Munster final doesn't hurt them

There was a time when these long build-ups to All-Ireland semi-finals used to frighten the bejaysus out of Munster winners. Between 2007 and '19, a whole 13 seasons, only Tipperary in 2009, '12 and '16 backed up provincial final victories in All-Ireland semi-finals.

Before them, Cork in three out of four years reached All-Ireland finals after conquering Munster but they needed a replay to see off Wexford in 2003 and had a quarter-final to bridge the gap in '05 and '06.

While the fine Kilkenny teams of the 2010s had no issue with four or five-week lay-offs, Munster's best struggled. Indeed, after a four-week break Limerick's first season as provincial champions in 2019 saw them falter against The Cats who mauled them in the work-rate stakes in the first half. “I’m sure every manager of all those teams have their own theories but I think most of them will tell you that it’s just they weren’t good enough in the semi-final," said John Kiely before that game. His assessment afterwards was identical.

That game, the preparation for it, have become something of a touchstone for this Limerick group. On Saturday, they aim to become the first Munster champions to reach four consecutive All-Ireland finals since the Cork team of the 1940s ('41-'44). It would be a phenomenal achievement but as much as the fear factor of the break since beating Clare last month is gone it's something they are aware of. Of their last three Munster and All-Ireland semi-final doubles, just two weeks separated the games in the covid-impacted championship of 2020.

After the final in TUS Gaelic Grounds at the start of last month, Kiely went into great detail about why the wait shouldn't bother them although that was before he learned the extent of captain Declan Hannon's knee injury, which rules him out of the game.

"We managed four weeks last year," he remarked, referring to seeing off Galway after a month off the field following the classic 2022 Munster final. "We've done it in the past. We know our routine - it's nailed down. Everybody knows what to expect before I say it. They know exactly what is going to happen this week, the week after, the week after that and the subsequent week. So we know the routine. We're a team that works according to our routines. It's not an issue for us.

"Yes, it's an opportunity for us to recharge. An opportunity for a few guys to get a few little bits and pieces together in terms of their own preparation, fitness levels, knocks and bumps and lumps. And just take a break. It's been a really tough Munster championship. Every team brought their absolute best performance against us every day we went out. I think we've shown an amazing level of resilience and the hunger and appetite that was questioned is most certainly still there."

This year, Limerick also negotiated a three-week divide between their narrow Munster SHC Round 2 group defeat to Clare and Round 4 draw with Tipperary relatively well. Cian Lynch arguably needed to build up his training load having been injured early in the Munster SHC and only making cameo appearances towards the end.

Kiely was unequivocal in his belief the two-time hurler of the year is going to be a different animal come July 8. "We now have a fantastic opportunity with Cian to take him to the next level in the next three weeks, and I’m sure you’re going to see him in Croke Park in four weeks' time, and by God a hungrier player won’t be on our panel than Cian Lynch.”

Out with a cruciate injury since the first SHC meeting with Clare, expert man-marker Seán Finn would usually detail Conor Whelan but Limerick have had two weeks to devise a strategy for him too. While four weeks will have been more than enough time for Limerick to digest and react to the loss of Hannon.

Following the win over Clare, Hannon himself spoke of the tricky hiatus. "Years gone by, whoever won the Munster championship were told they can't win the All-Ireland semi-final because there was a big break."

In the metaphorical sense, Limerick may have been handed one with this intermission as they have been forced to rejig their defence.