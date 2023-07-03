Eight week ban recommended for Glenn Ryan for post-match remarks

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan has been handed down a recommended eight-week ban, that carries a guaranteed two-match suspension, for his post-match remarks about referee Jerome Henry last Saturday week.

A frustrated Ryan condemned the Mayo match official's performance following his side's exit from the championship to Monaghan in Tullamore's Glenisk O'Connor Park.

The Round Towers man is understood to have been cited by the Central Competitions Control Committee for comments about Henry who he mentioned as "one of the weaker referees" in a television interview.

Ryan also told reporters: “Our job is to try and prepare the team and get them out on the pitch for the lads to try and do the best that they can.

"It’s other people’s jobs to make sure they get decisions right as to who officiates these games.

“Funny enough, someone said to me this week that this man is out of his depth. And he proved tonight that he was out of his depth. I can’t understand in a big game like that, you have a top class official like David Gough doing the line who was equally scratching his head on the line with me on occasions."

A Conor McCarthy point in additional time sent Monaghan into the All-Ireland quarter-finals, although there was questions of the ball being overcarried in the scoring of it.

Ryan has until Wednesday morning to confirm if he will contest the charge in front of the Central Hearings Committee. Ryan and his management team including Anthony Rainbow, Dermot Earley and Johnny Doyle have just completed the second of a three-year term.

Meanwhile, the GAA are optimistic HawkEye will be in live function for this weekend's All-Ireland SHC semi-finals having been stood down for Sunday's All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals following "an operator error" on Saturday.

The score detection technology was unavailable for a referral during the Monaghan-Armagh quarter-final game when Monaghan forward Micheál Bannigan made a point attempt which replays suggested had gone wide and was eventually confirmed as such.

Although it is the third glitch the system has experienced in Croke Park in the space of 13 months, sources believe the issue was a remedial one that can be fixed in time for Saturday's first last-four hurling game between Limerick and Galway.

It has been confirmed that game will be refereed by Wexford's James Owens and the Clare-Kilkenny match on Sunday will be officiated by Cork man Colm Lyons, who was All-Ireland final referee last year. Owens also took charge of the Limerick-Galway semi-final three years ago.