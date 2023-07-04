Malachy O’Rourke: Mayo didn’t have a solid structure to counter Dublin

Dublin’s second-half rampage on Sunday came from a change in their approach and a flaw in Mayo’s, according to Malachy O’Rourke.

After an entertaining first half, Dublin emerged and cruised to a 12-point victory. The score at the turnaround was 1-6 to 0-8. Dessie Farrell’s outfit outscored Mayo 1-11 to 0-3 after that. In their first seven attacks after half-time, they had six shots and six scores.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, former Monaghan and Fermanagh boss O’Rourke said it was noticeable that Dublin had a different attitude in the second half.

“I often find when you go into the changing room at half-time and the half has gone well for you, you are inclined to reflect on the half and say what went well and more or less keep it going. That is the mindset you have.

“I was at the game yesterday and the first half ended, it is nearly going back to 2019 when James (Horan) was involved. I remember sitting at that game Mayo are really going well here. They are in this game.

“In the other dressing room, Dublin were probably saying ‘you know what lads. We are lucky to be in this game. We haven’t played at all. Are we going to go out and play here and attack this game?’ It looked like two different mindsets right from the throw-in.

“Brian Fenton held off at least one player, maybe two, McCarthy attacked the ball and drove straight at the defence. It set the tone.”

Paddy Durcan eventually scored a point and Eoghan McLaughlin had a goal chance but much of the damage was done at that stage.

“On the Mayo kickout, they dominated that and it kept coming wave after wave,” said the current Glen Maghera manager.

“The one thing I felt, even in the first half, Mayo did not have a dedicated sweeper. I think Diarmuid O’Connor was trying to get back but a lot of the scores Dublin got in the second half was just one on one. Paul Mannion only had to beat his man to score.

“Dublin started with a different level of intensity, they were really driving at Mayo and Mayo did not have a solid structure there. It was just a storm. The only thing you can do is slow things down.”

Dublin progress to the All-Ireland semi-final where they will play Monaghan on Saturday, July 15. From the off, they were O’Rourke’s favourites to lift Sam Maguire. Sunday strengthened that belief.

“The team I did fancy from way back was Dublin. I just felt it looked like a year when things were aligning for them. James McCarthy as captain has done so much for the team. I think the players would love to win for him. Cluxton is back, his kickouts were really good. He is completely different to the other goalkeepers; he doesn’t bother coming out and creating an extra man. They are just happy with their system.”