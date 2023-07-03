Cork GAA create eight new Games Development Coordinator roles

Cork GAA are now welcoming applications for the eight new GAA Games Development Coordinators (GDCs) roles across the county.

These positions will be in addition to the six Games Development Administrators (GDAs) that are currently in place, who will be offered the opportunity to migrate to GDC roles, resulting in a total of fourteen coaching staff tasked with improving participation and playing standards at ground level.

GDCs will be responsible for the delivery of GAA games development policy and related programmes as contained in the county coaching and games development plan in local clubs and schools (Primary and Post Primary) within a geographic area of a county.

The role will also focus on establishing self-sufficient and sustainable clubs by building capacity and capability within the volunteer structure to deliver a games development programme. A key target associated with the role will be the growth and retention of coach and player participation.

The application portal - available at on jobs.ie - is now open and it will close on Wednesday, July 12th at 3pm.

Cork GAA have also announced the appointment of Niall Twomey as their Head of Games Development.

A former County Senior Football winner with Bantry Blues on two occasions, Twomey has volunteered across several areas in Cork GAA over the past decade such as Cork Minor Football selector, U21 Football trainer, Senior Football Development Squad manager, Club Coaching Officer and Underage Chairperson with his adopted Ballinascarthy and as a facilitator for our urban club review pilot recently.

He previously served in the Irish Defence Forces, which included overseas missions in DR Congo, Lebanon, Kosovo and East Timor. Since 2012 he has worked as the Civil Defence Officer for Cork West, responsible for the management, training and deployment of personnel to respond effectively to emergency situations at local and regional level.

Welcoming the appointment of Twomey, who will commence the role on July 24th, Cork GAA Chairperson Marc Sheehan said, "We are delighted to have someone of Niall's calibre to lead our Games Development department at a time of such growth.

"We have no doubt that he has the leadership and organisational skills to manage what will be a key pillar in the development of our games and we look forward to supporting his role."

Cork GAA Secretary and CEO, Kevin O'Donovan added; "The appointment of additional coaching officers on the ground has been a long-held ambition and we are excited to see our plans finally come to fruition with thanks to Central Council, Munster Council and our own County Committee for the increased funding allocation.

"Niall's appointment, followed by the increased staffing levels, will be organised in parallel with a full review of all areas of Games Development within the county across Clubs, Schools and County Develpment Squads."