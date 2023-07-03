Maurice Brosnan: Where do Armagh go from here?

Trace the footsteps and the track record is apparent. Reach quarter-finals and fall short. Then. Now. It was the same way in 2008 during Kieran McGeeney’s debut campaign with Kildare.

They suffered a shock defeat against Wicklow but bounced back to reach the final eight. Last weekend was his ninth time making that stage as a manager or selector. The preferred route never generates silverware. It is a peculiar hankering for the long, hard road.

After that Wicklow game there was a noticeable change in Kildare’s training structure and analysis sessions.

“He always starts by pointing the finger at himself, then it goes back on the players,” Eamonn Callaghan told us last week. The stalwart midfielder started his career in 2002 and never played in a quarter-final until McGeeney’s arrival.

“He would change the way training went and the way he conducted himself, he would never point the finger at anyone else first. After a bad loss, he would always start with himself and make changes.”

McGeeney had a particularly powerful relationship with the golden crop of U21s who were coming through at the time. He would sit down routinely for one-on-one meetings and start with developing their minds before focusing on football.

They would confess to feeling lightweight in club games when coming up against more experienced foes and he’d smash that excuse to smithereens. If you can’t out-wrestle him, out run him. If you can’t out-jump him, break him. If you can’t out-pace him, out last him. Find a way.

That long-lasting management process now faces its ultimate test. On Saturday Monaghan desperately wanted to win. Armagh needed to win.

This post-season review will be especially unsparing, both inside and outside the camp. To truly comprehend and resolve their short comings McGeeney must start at the top and thoroughly break every component down.

Monaghan’s goalkeeper Rory Beggan saves the winning penalty. Pic Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Two penalty shoot-out defeats in their last five outings should provide an element of protection against any upcoming scoreboard journalism.

In 2023 Armagh have lived and more often than not died on fine margins. Final day drama and more Monaghan heroics relegated them from Division 1. Only a point separated the sides on the table. Same old story.

There was more late heartbreak in the Ulster decider. Yet in keeping with the need to avoid an evaluation based solely on results, their showings in the last five ties deserve scrutiny too. Only once have they outscored a team on their own kickout, that was against Westmeath. Rory Beggan’s restarts led to eight points. Ethan Rafferty managed five.

Their conversion is a consistent problem. Across that stretch they’ve only kicked three shots from outside the 45, none of them yielded a score. Ever since his experimentation with Paul Courtney at the start of his tenure, McGeeney has favoured the fly-goalkeeper model and occasionally it looks brilliant.

But Rafferty is frequently wasteful with overly-ambitious shots or low percentage passes. It is a curious thing that the Armagh goalkeeper is trusted to take risks that their frontliners frequently turn down.

Before half-time, Rafferty arrowed a diagonal ball deep and Monaghan broke. Joe McElroy was forced to yield a yellow card to stop the driving run of Karl O’Connell. McGeeney fired his programme downwards in frustration and spent some time talking to his number one as they made for the tunnel.

That fury rose to the surface again at the end of extra-time. His referee protestations were baseless and the fact that it spilled over to an exchange with Monaghan players was even worse. Rian O’Neill’s magnificent score went over with 2.26 of the three additional minutes gone.

20 seconds later O’Connell was fouled. It took almost two minutes for Rory Beggan to take the free because of an Andrew Murnin injury. Just the Galway game, the officials got it spot on. Just like the Galway game, McGeeney took aim at the officials post-match.

“But it is the time-keeping. The same last time. The person taking the free was told it was the last kick of the ball in the game against Galway, three more minutes. The fella taking the last free was told it was the last kick then, another.

“People seem to want to decide the game themselves and it is very difficult to take. But the sooner they stop thinking they know everything and take it from the ladies’ football and get it out of people’s hands so they know the times, the better.”

Who does that actually help? What if, in fact, it actually hinders?

“Probably the lion’s share of the chances,” said an evidently devastated McGeeney post-match. Now is time to delve into why that is the case. Because it is a theme. They’d 27 shots against Tyrone last month and only finished with 11 scores.

They outshot Derry in Clones too. For a county with a population 180,000 give or take and in a place where half of them don’t play Gaelic football, they have no shortage of attacking prowess.

Shooters all over the field, as Aidan Forker demonstrated from the off, yet for some reason too often find themselves in a straitjacket of their own making. They play like a team under suffocating pressure.

The perception that referees, committees and the whole world is against them hardly helps alleviate that. For every manager, in every sport, the task is finding a sweet spot. A team can’t be undercooked or charred. Too loose is damaging. Too tight can be as well.

Since taking over the county icon has the senior side in a better place. Of that there is no question. Armagh are a county that has not won a minor, U20/U21 or club provincial title in a decade. There is no drastic underperformance here.

The reality is that their king has extracted a double-edged sword, having gotten them to a competitive level the expectation is that they now kick on. For that to happen, there must be change.