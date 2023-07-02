Barr's earn bragging rights with league decider win over Nemo

The Cork Credit Unions Cork football leagues reached their conclusion over the weekend as the finals from Division 1 to 7 took place around the county.

In Division 1, St Finbarr's and Nemo Rangers once again clashed in the final but this time it was the Togher side who came out on top in Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night by 2-11 to 1-7. The Barr's did the damage in the first half as they led by 2-8 to 1-6 at the break. Ethan Twomey and John Wigginton Barrett had the goals for the Blues after a Ciarán Dalton goal had given Nemo the early impetus In an underwhelming second half, the Barr's did enough.

In Division 2, 1-5 from Kevin O'Reilly and 0-4 from Brian Coakley helped Carrigaline to a 1-14 to 0-11 win over Newcestown in Brinny. David Buckley was the west Cork side's main man with 0-6 but Carrigaline finished the campaign unbeaten as they look positively towards championship.

In Division 3, Dohenys edged Knocknagree in a thriller in Macroom. It took extra time to separate them and in the end the Dunmanway side were thankful for the contributions of Colm O'Shea and Mark Buckley who kicked 0-7 and 0-4 respectively while Darragh Collins cracked home a goal. Anthony O'Connor kicked 0-11 for Knocknagree and David Twomey 1-1 but in the end they lost out by 1-15 to 1-14.

Newmarket took the Divison 4 title after they defeated Kilshannig by 1-17 to 2-5 in Banteer. 1-1 from Hugh O'Connor helped the Duhallow side to a 1-6 to 0-2 half time lead. From there they kicked on as O'Connor kicked another 0-4 Barry O'Connor hit 0-4 and Mikey Cottrell and Darren O'Keeffe both contributed 0-2. Diarmuid O'Sullivan kicked 1-1 for Kilshannig, and Tom Cunningham also found his range as they finished the campaign disappointingly after winning all of their games in the league section.

Six points separated Glanmire and Boherbue when they met in the league section of Division 5 with Boherbue coming out on top. They prevailed again after their latest encounter in Donoughmore. Fundamentally, the difference between the teams was David O'Connor. The full-forward kicked 2-7, all from play in a virtuoso performance. His first goal gave his side a 1-6 to 0-2 lead after 20 minutes and they didn't look back from there. Kevin Cremin impressed at centre back for Boherbue, and also kicked a point while Andrew O'Connor and Bryan Herlihy were their other scorers. For Glanmire Brian Kelleher banged in a goal from midfield, Tommy Lonergan kicked 0-2 while Cathal McCarthy and Luke Hackett both kicked a point each as they came out on the wrong side of the 2-10 to 1-6 final scoreline.

Buttevant are the Division 6 champions after they defeated Kilmurry by 3-10 to 1-8 in Milstreet. David Hanlon was the star of the show as he kicked 3-3 while in Divison 7, 1-2 from captain Paul Cronin helped St Michael's to a 3-10 to 2-11 win over Aghinagh in Ovens.