Centre of attention Diarmuid O'Connor answers Kerry's midfield questions

Jack O’Connor pointed to the school of thought that Kerry’s midfield has been at sea since David Moran’s retirement but Diarmuid O’Connor is choosing to ignore it.

At his post-match press conference on Saturday evening, O’Connor brought up the subject unprompted. “Look, there's no one harder on Kerry, than our own people like, you know. I mean, the narrative all year is that we don't have a midfield, you know. We thought the two boys did really well out there today. And if people write us off a bit, sure we're only delighted with that.”

Diarmuid O’Connor’s response was quick enough to believe the chatter has come across his radar even if he wasn’t admitting it. "Yeah, look, I suppose you wouldn't pay a whole pile of attention to it, to be honest. You'd switch off from the media and social media and things. So, to be honest, I didn't really hear it. It's always nice to put in a good performance and if you win around the middle you've a good chance of winning the game.”

With his early-season ankle issues fully behind him, O’Connor was outstanding on Saturday and is coming into form at the perfect time alongside his Na Gaeil club-mate Jack Barry in midfield. Their long friendship sustains their partnership.

“I know Jack for years, he's only living down the road from me. We've been friends for a long time and it's only natural that helps on the field.”

As soon as the All-Ireland quarter-final draw was made, O’Connor was rubbing his hands. Losing to Tyrone in their last three meetings, starting with the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final defeat, was obviously an itch to scratch. "I was looking forward to it. I was in the car listening to Radio 1 when I heard it and was pretty excited.

"We grew up on a diet of watching Kerry-Tyrone games, not always getting the better of them but hugely excited for it and it was a great game for us. We lost to them in the league in Omagh this year and we lost in Killarney as well last year, so we looked back on a few games that we had to put right, yeah.”

In his TV man-of-the-match speech, O’Connor spoke of Kerry’s appetite remaining strong despite last year’s All-Ireland final victory. Expanding on his remark, he said: “Absolutely, there's no question about that. Sure, you see fellas walking down the street in Kerry with six or seven All-Irelands and nobody bats an eyelid so there has to be hunger in Kerry.”

Asked if it was Kerry’s best performance in his time, the 24-year-old shrugged: "Yeah, I suppose. The only thing is that we gave them a lot of scoreable frees and that's something we're not very happy with. We'll go back into training next week and we're going to have to zone in on that and hopefully put an end to it.”

Four converted frees doesn’t seem much but these are the lofty standards Kerry are setting themselves.