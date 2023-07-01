Comment: Hammer-and-tongs clash ultimately leaves Armagh floored

Relentless drumming. Hammer meeting hammer flush and direct. Here are the terms of the day. Attack their strengths. Mitigate all weaknesses. Entrap this quarter-final clash in a cage of angst and desperation.

There are never grand shifts in claustrophobic tugs-of-war like this. It is always the same. Therefore, start out by seeking solid ground and falling back on what you know. Armagh compete and show glimpses of class. They always come so close. But Monaghan are splendidly belligerent. They win tight battles.

“It is very tough. That is sport. Cruel,” says Kieran McGeeney in summary.

Every single play felt constructed to reflect that reality. The clock has just ticked past the nine-minute mark when a kickout breaks in the middle of Croke Park. At the time it was level. All the time this tie felt level. It was always going to end level.

Karl O’Connell dives daringly. Of course, Karl O’Connell dives daringly. That’s what Karl O’Connell does. It was the defining act in the decisive moment last weekend against Kildare. Everyone knows that. Especially Ben Crealey. So, the Armagh midfielder meets him head-on. He rattles into his side and reduces him to a crumpled heap. No room for heroics today. Not yet anyway. That’s what this game is. Strangle the space. Zone in on what the opponent do well, obsess about it. This is not about playing to your own strengths as much as it taking away theirs.

Clang. Once more the handle reins down. Seconds later O’Connell ducks inside Aidan Forker and takes off, predictably. Armagh immediately descend, painfully. The All-Star in waiting is swallowed and the ball is spat out. O’Connell goes again. He always goes again.

“We took Karl O’Connell off in the second half of extra-time and he gave out to us, he wanted to go back in. We thought he got a bang in the head but he wanted more,” gushes his manager Vinney Corey post-match.

When Ethan Rafferty marauds forward in typical fashion three Monaghan forwards immediately pursue. They know he is coming. Rafferty knows they know he is coming. He gets the ball away just in time, although Jack McCarron still endeavours to leave a mark.

Push on to 22 minutes. Rafferty raises both hands in a signal. A distress flare and ball sent into the capital’s sky in search of Andrew Murnin. Killian Lavelle sees it coming and delicately bumps the target man off course. That move results in a snap left-footed point from Gary Mohan at the top of the D.

McGeeney does not have a hammer. The programme grasped forcefully in his hands will do. He smashes it to the turf when Rafferty tries to arrow a diagonal ball deep. Monaghan counter and Joe McElroy is forced to yield a yellow card to stop the driving run. The foul was on a scurrying O’Connell. Sure, we didn’t need to tell you that.

The resulting free dropped short. Break. Armagh stay on the field as Monaghan make for the tunnel. McGeeney gathers his troops in a huddle before they walk purposely off. He then takes his goalkeeper by the arm to spell out their task. The pressurised heat is already smothering, don’t fan the flames.

As Conor McManus comes on Armagh lift the lid of the toolbox again. Greg McCabe thunders into him and is booked. McManus rises and booms the ball over the bar and into the hill. O’Neill swings back with a right-footed free of his own.

It takes 55 minutes for any team to carve out the first clear-cut goal chance. Stefan Campbell looks for Conor Turbitt but Rory Beggan blocks with his boot. A tornedo of Campbell, Darren Hughes and Ryan O’Toole swirls into the back of the net. The posts are still shaking as O’Neill slots the 45 over.

Toe-to-toe. Conor McCarthy subsequently rifles a shot over with Rafferty readying himself. The stand explodes as Ryan O’Toole burst Jemar Hall with a ground-shaking shoulder. Corey rotates and cycles his arms until the over-carrying call comes and then rotates with triumphant clenched fists. Small wins. This fixture is all about the small wins. At every moment every movement is only marginal. Enjoy and endure similar blows. Armagh had 18 turnovers; Monaghan had 19. Armagh scored five points from that; Monaghan had four.

It turns tighter. Afternoon becomes night. If iron really does sharpen iron Monaghan will be a razor machine by the time they play their semi-final. 70 minutes is not enough for either side to find a chink. This pair are so close in terms of skill and stomach, no participant shies away from the challenge. They’ll stay pounding away for eternity if necessary.

The shrapnel flies and takes casualties with it. Forker is so cramp stricken that he can’t muster the manpower to come off. He is empty. A member of the Armagh backroom team pleads with the sideline official for permission to enter the pitch and he takes pity and allows him to assist the corner-back away. Meanwhile Hawkeye malfunctions. It is high time the association took a hammer to that too.

After so much backbreaking work two flashes of courageous artistry close out the contest. O’Neill’s audacious boomer. McManus’ defiant drive to summon a free and an equaliser. Corey smiles at the thought.

“Listen, we got the ball in the hands of Monaghan’s best-ever clutch player. He got us out of there.”

A tense struggle finishes in the harshest fashion possible. A shoot-out. A fitting shoot-out. 17 thrash the net in total. Monaghan stay standing, some of them rushing to the Davin stand. Rory Beggan makes for Rafferty and wraps his opposite number one in a long embrace. Close by, his team-mates at long last crumple to the floor. It ends with a thud.