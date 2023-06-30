All-Ireland Football Semi-Final permutations ahead of potential first ever draw

A first ever last four draw could take place on Sunday evening, unless Tyrone and Derry win their respective quarter-finals.
LAST FOUR: The first ever draw for the All-Ireland Football semi-finals could take place on Sunday. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 16:14
Andrew Horgan

The first ever draw for the All-Ireland Football semi-finals is set to take place on RTÉ 2 on Sunday evening provided Tyrone and Derry don't win their respective quarter-finals.

If that was to happen, no draw would be required in the aftermath of Dublin's last eight clash with Mayo as both teams have already played Armagh and Monaghan. Therefore, the semis would see Tyrone would face Derry and the winner of Armagh/Monaghan would take on the winner of Dublin/Mayo.

If Kerry, Cork and Mayo were to win, a repeat pairing could not be avoided, so all four teams would be drawn from the same bowl with the first team out playing the second and the third facing the fourth team drawn. In all other combinations, a repeat pairing(s) can be avoided.

The semi-finals are due to be played at Croke Park on Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th and fixture details will be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (C.C.C.C) next Monday afternoon.

