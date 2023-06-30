All-Ireland Football Semi-Final permutations ahead of potential first ever draw

The first ever draw for the All-Ireland Football semi-finals is set to take place on RTÉ 2 on Sunday evening provided Tyrone and Derry don't win their respective quarter-finals.

If that was to happen, no draw would be required in the aftermath of Dublin's last eight clash with Mayo as both teams have already played Armagh and Monaghan. Therefore, the semis would see Tyrone would face Derry and the winner of Armagh/Monaghan would take on the winner of Dublin/Mayo.