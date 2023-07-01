Before Derry ever thought of Cork in 1993...

Before the Sam Maguire for Derry in 1993 there was the Anglo Celt. And before the Anglo Celt there was the chaos of what was one of the most memorable provincial campaigns for the nine most northerly counties.

Ulster was in a state of flux 30 years ago. Invigorated by Down ending the province’s 23-year wait for an All-Ireland title in 1991 and emboldened by Donegal winning their first 12 months later, a light-headed giddiness infected county dressing rooms as possibilities became apparent and barriers became obsolete.

One phrase was prominent more than any other – “if they can, why can’t we?” There was just one problem. Ulster may have overcome its All-Ireland stage fright, but treading those particular boards required a successful provincial run, something that came with no guarantee.

In the 10 seasons before Down’s 1991 All-Ireland winning campaign, six of the nine counties had won the Ulster Championship and one of those to miss out, Cavan, comfortably led the roll of honour. All-Ireland holders Donegal entered the 1993 campaign aiming to become the first side to go back-to-back in Ulster since Derry in 1975 and ’76.

Such competitiveness brought with it plenty of jeopardy, and 30 years ago supporters were given more than their fair fill of entertainment.

That all started in the preliminary round, or rather the preliminary round replay, as Fermanagh, still the only Ulster county without a provincial title, met Armagh.

The first game in Irvinestown saw Armagh escape with a draw thanks to a late John Rafferty point, but it mattered little as they appeared to implode in the replay at the Athletic Grounds.

Just two minutes elapsed when Orchard defender Dominic Clarke was lined for an off-the-ball incident and the game was held up considerably at the start of the second half as soon-to-be GAA President Jarlath Burns received treatment for a serious ankle injury.

An eerie silence filled the gravel-laden banks as Armagh fans, those who stayed anyway, looked up at the old-style scoreboard and saw Fermanagh nine points ahead with five minutes left, and there would be another score added to the Erne tally before the finish.

But it was in those five minutes plus extras that ‘The Hollywood Match’ took hold as a 22-year-old Dennis Hollywood, part of Kieran McGeeney’s current Armagh backroom team, came on to bag a brace of goals before cult figure, John Grimley, came up to score a match-winning third in the final seconds to complete the greatest Ulster Championship comeback.

After the match, Armagh goalkeeper Benny Tierney consoled Erne counterpart Cormac McAdam. The latter had nearly been a hero, saving Niall Smyth’s penalty moments before Grimley’s intervention, but tragically as his career was winding down he was left paralysed from the waist down after falling from a roof while plastering a chimney.

With the aid of a motorised buggy, McAdam has won numerous golfing titles in recent years and given Tierney’s love of the sport, they have remained in contact ever since that day in 1993.

Armagh were elated after their heroics, and if they had been told in the changing room after that they had four more championship games left, they’d have expected to be in an All-Ireland semi-final.

In the end, they didn’t even reach the Ulster final, beating Tyrone in a replay in the quarter-final before losing to Donegal in a semi-final replay - highlights shown on British TV’s Channel 4. Six championship games and not even a losing medal.

Joining Donegal in the final were the late Eamonn Coleman’s Derry who last tasted Ulster glory in 1987.

If the 'Hollywood match’ sparks memories, another moniker also resonates from 1993 - ‘The Massacre at the Marshes.’ Down and Derry was Ulster’s prominent rivalry at the time, maybe Ireland’s – such a notion famously confirmed the following year at Celtic Park in what many believe to be the greatest game of football ever played.

In 1991, Down had needed a replay to see off Derry en route to Sam No 5 while a year later, Derry edged a semi-final in Belfast. The 1993 battle was one of the most anticipated games of the year. Down called on 13 of the 15 that started the 1991 final while Oakleaf star Kieran McKeever was suspended. The huge home crowd in Newry was expectant and with Down spending the weekend before in Finnstown House in Dublin, they were ready.

Only they weren’t, as Coleman reminded them afterwards: “I never thought for a moment coming here we were going to be beaten.” His smile contrasted with shell-shocked faces throughout the all-ticket semi-final crowd at the Marshes. Full-time: Down 0-9 Derry 3-11.

Other 1993 Ulster moments: Donegal reaching a fifth Ulster final in a row and Kieran McGeeney tasting his first championship win with Armagh having made his debut the year before.

Then there was Cavan ending a run of five first-round losses with a draw that felt like a defeat as Monaghan’s Ray McCarron came off the bench for a magic 2-1. And what about the late Frank Wilson’s superb showing as 10/1 outsiders Antrim came close to shocking All-Ireland champions Donegal in Ballybofey? Ten second-half wides to the host’s one proved decisive.

Fittingly given the spectacle that had wrapped itself thrillingly around the championship, the final too became engrained in memories, even if Derry’s 0-8 to 0-6 win suggests otherwise.

July rained as only July can rain in Ireland and a Clones mudbath followed with surface water everywhere. Oakleaf captain Henry Downey said: “I think honestly the pitch was not playable.” Team-mate Enda Gormley labelled it “an absolute disgrace.” A Donegal County Board member offered his resignation in protest such was his disgust.

Donegal boss Brian McEniff’s focus post-match was elsewhere: “After the game, two Derry supporters attacked me. One of them hit me over the top of the head with an umbrella and the other struck me with his fist on the side of the head, but I’m made of good stuff.”

When everyone dried out, Derry had navigated the Ulster minefield. Everything was possible from there, as Dublin, in the semi-final, and Cork, in the final, found out. Sam Maguire headed over the Glenshane Pass for the first and only time.

Donegal may have failed to emulate the Derry team that went back-to-back in ’75 and ’76. Thirty years on, Derry 2023 managed it. Now they prepare to meet Cork on Sunday for the first time since the 1993 final for a spot in this season’s semi-final.

History is starting to point towards the present for the Oakleafers.