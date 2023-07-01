What are the key All-Ireland quarter-final battlegrounds?

How will Mayo try to shackle Con O’Callaghan?

The recent contests in this epic rivalry have revolved around one primary matchup, Con O’Callaghan vs Lee Keegan. In 2019, Dublin’s second-half surge was epitomised by the Cuala star sprinting away from Mayo’s stalwart and celebrating pointedly in his face after scoring. In the end, he recorded two goals as the challengers’ fight faded.

Fast forward to 2021. A rematch. This time a rejuvenated and fitter Keegan kept O’Callaghan to a point and landed a boomer of his own. That night they conquered the champions in HQ.

Keegan has since retired. The next best thing in Oisín Mullin is Down Under. Yet still the production line churns and now Mayo have Sam Callinan. The defender is not named to start but that counts for little given Kevin McStay has changed his named side before every championship game this year. He has the pace to keep up with an in-form O’Callaghan. Pádraig O'Hora has the physicality and David McBrien has the aerial ability. It is the full-back who comes the closest to covering all bases.

Brothers in arms

On the Irish Examiner football podcast this week, Peter Canavan challenged the perception that Conor Meyler eliminated Paudie Clifford from the 2021 semi-final.

“There were very mixed reviews on how people saw that,” he said. “Everyone has their own take. If Kerry had defeated Tyrone, if they got another point in extra-time, Paudie Clifford was a contender for Player of the Match. Conor Meyler was one of our contenders because he had a brilliant battle and stifled Paudie’s influence somewhat.”

That’s the attainable aim when it comes to Kerry’s gifted brothers. Despite Meyler’s laudable performance, Paudie Clifford scored 0-2, won several scoreable frees and created numerous chances.

"Whoever I'm marking, I just kind of think, 'Keep wearing them down'," he said after the All-Ireland final last year when he was man-marked by Jack Glynn. Saturday is a showdown between two selfless and versatile athletes. Ronan McNamee marked David Clifford in their last championship meeting while Pádraig Hampsey took him in the league. If that happens again, expect McNamee to take Sean O’Shea and the Kenmare man to take him out the field into unfamiliar territory.

Meanwhile, Tyrone will ask questions of Kerry’s key matchups too. Mattie Donnelly and Darren McCurry would usually pair off with Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan seamlessly. Suddenly Darragh and Ruairí Canavan are in the team and shooting the lights out. Graham O’Sullivan took Darragh in their March meeting and kept him to a single score. Will Jack O’Connor trust him to do the same again?

Midfield monsters

Sunday is the first senior championship meeting of Cork and Derry since the 1993 All-Ireland final, which Derry won. John Cleary was introduced in the second half and witnessed an almighty battle in centrefield. It started out as Anthony Tohill and Brian McGilligan against Shea Fahy and Teddy McCarthy. Joe Kavanagh’s early goal came from a Cork kickout. McGilligan soared highest, but Billy Morgan’s men seized the break and went for broke.

Now Derry have the best midfield in the county in Conor Glass and Brendan Rodgers. They will take on Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan in a throwback battle. Two partnerships that compete in the air and are the heartbeat of their respective outfits. The Ulster champions' last two defeats demonstrate just how crucial Glass is. He was taken off injured in the Division 2 league final and they collapsed, conceding four goals in his absence. Cork can’t copy that, but can take encouragement from how he was marginalised by Galway in last year’s semi-final.

Rory Beggan vs Ethan Rafferty

On Twitter earlier this week, one of the leading analysts in the country asked an interesting question. Dave Morris is currently a member of the Galway hurling backroom team and runs GAA Insights. Armagh, the numbers reveal, struggle to score from their own short kickout. They struggle to work the ball through every line and have only scored 0.05 points per kickout. “Will Monaghan let them go short?”

Building on this, Vinny Corey’s men could end up adopting contrasting tactics for Ethan Rafferty. From dead balls, they will likely drop off as they have done in several games this year. In play, they will have to press as he has proven capable of scoring and creating when afforded space.

The last time Monaghan played in Croke Park, Rory Beggan seemed determined to outdo whatever Niall Morgan was at on the other side. If he does so in the quarter-final, we’re in for yet another treat on what is shaping up to be a feast of weekend football.