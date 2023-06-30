GAA weekend previews: Kerry to get the job done against old rivals Tyrone

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park 3.45pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live GAAGO

On one hand, Cork manager John Cleary feels three games the space of 14 days is too much. On the other are Tyrone who traditionally build up a head of the steam in games of quick succession. Over the last three fixtures, they have rediscovered form that had frankly deserted them since their 2021 All-Ireland final win. They still appear edgy in the closing stages of games and don’t have the wow factor their substitutes possessed two years ago but their midfield are more than compensating and the Canavan brothers’ craft and guile throw different questions at the Kerry defence.

The return of Gavin White to the half-back line gives the Munster champions more punch from the back, which will be needed as they vary their attacks. Their reserves aren’t as formidable as their All-Ireland winning year either but David Clifford’s form is that strong Tyrone may look to tag him with an unorthodox marker. Listen back to Jack O’Connor’s Irish Examiner podcast of two years ago in the wake of the loss to Tyrone. Some of his blueprint for victory was set out then. Kerry’s castle has to be fortified before they even think of attacking another’s. Formation is Kerry’s friend. Set-pieces like marks and frees could be key in a cagier than expected affair. Verdict: Kerry.

Armagh v Monaghan, Croke Park 6pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live GAAGO

At this stage, every team believes they will make the last four of the competition but if there is one quarter-final where the teams are equally confident it is likely this one. Although Galway were without Damien Comer, to come through like they did without Rían O’Neill was another rung of the ladder climbed for Armagh. The two-week break will have been embraced given Armagh began this championship from the preliminary round in Armagh.

Monaghan are out for the third time in 14 days but have played one less game than their neighbours, their stalwarts are humming again and being underdogs suits their psyche. Fancied against Clare and Donegal this summer, they just about shook off the former at home before losing to the latter in Omagh. The hype in Armagh that they have the best chance of reaching a first All-Ireland semi-final in 18 years will be much to Monaghan’s liking. Both have lost twice, both to Ulster opposition, but Armagh’s losses were more admirable. They won’t mind grinding with Monaghan and can shape their team accordingly now that they finally have a squad. After reaching a first provincial final and back-to-back championship wins since 2008, Armagh can put another by making the last four. Verdict: Armagh.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC, Round 3

Group 1

Mayo v Laois, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 1.30pm (M. Farrelly)

A clash for second as both teams have felt Armagh’s swords across the opening two rounds. Mayo’s loss to The Orchard County was far narrower and they can make the Castlebar effect work for them. Verdict: Mayo.

Group 2

Meath v Donegal, Páirc Tailteann 7.30pm (D. Carolan)

Both five-point victors against Waterford, this battle for top spot should be hotly contested given how impressive Donegal have been since a disappointing league. Nevertheless, Meath know this is where they really have to start motoring. Verdict: Meath.

Group 3

Kerry v Cavan, Austin Stack Park 12.30pm (P. Smith)

Kerry know in their heart of hearts that the spade work was done in beating Dublin on their own sod but need to take care of business here to retain top spot for the knock-out stages. Cavan shouldn’t threaten them. Verdict: Kerry.

Group 4

Cork v Tipperary, Clonakilty 2pm (J. Murphy)

Tipperary are sure to throw the kitchen sink at a slightly depleted Cork side after both lost their opening games against Galway. Tipperary have been known to spark but Cork won’t be contemplating anything but victory. Verdict: Cork.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group 1

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park 3pm (L. Dempsey)

The clash with the footballers couldn’t have come at a worse time for the camógs in this do-or-die game with Clare. While their score difference will benefit them in the event of a draw and Clare are difficult opponents, they can pull through. Verdict: Cork.

Down v Galway, Páirc Esler 3pm (E. Cassidy)

Only a shock victory can save Down from finishing bottom but it is most unlikely in what was a tough draw for them. Verdict: Galway.

Group 2

Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park 6pm (R. Kelly)

The draw with Wexford has Kilkenny playing catch-up and Tipperary have hardly put a foot wrong going back to the league. Scoring five goals and conceding just one, Tipperary can trouble the All-Ireland champions who will need to be singing to come through. Verdict: Kilkenny.

Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park 6pm (J. Dermody)

Picking up a point against Kilkenny, Wexford have given themselves a great fillip before facing Dublin with the aim of avoiding fourth spot at their expense. Verdict: Wexford.

Group 3

Waterford v Antrim, SETU Arena 4.30pm (A. Larkin).

A decent duel in store here as they face off to see who finishes in first spot. Waterford’s superior scoring rate across their wins over Limerick and Offaly coupled with home advantage suggests they may have the upper hand. Verdict: Waterford.

Offaly v Limerick, Banagher 4.30pm (J. Heffernan)

Limerick will be kicking themselves that they are in such a position in what seemed an open group but they can keep their heads to see off Offaly. Verdict: Limerick.

SUNDAY

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Derry v Cork, Croke Park 1.45pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Live RTÉ

If Cork go out at this stage, they are sure to make the end-of-year quizzes. Name the only team who beat three teams that finished above them in this year’s league standings – Louth, Mayo and Roscommon – and yet exited the All-Ireland quarter-finals. When Derry interim manager Ciarán Meenagh speaks of Cork as being “dangerous”, he is hardly being disingenuous. Now that a lot of their injuries have cleared up, John Cleary and Kevin Walsh have more of the men required to make them a team that is becoming more and more difficult to beat.

Kevin Walsh’s DNA is all over the team’s shape and movement but you can’t neglect the material he has to work with, the players’ diligence and discipline that has made them so tough to break down. This is obviously their greatest challenge on a wide Croke Park canvas. Shane McGuigan will have to be pinned down or at least negated although Cork’s recent record of man-marking bodes well for them. The obvious problem for them is that they don’t possess the forward line to really make Derry hurt. In every other department, they are well stocked but thinking they can keep the score down against a Derry side that have evolved is ambitious. Verdict: Derry.

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park 4pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live RTÉ

If the return to fitness of key players has cheered Dessie Farrell in recent weeks, the injuries to and middling form of Ciarán Kilkenny will be chief among the worries for the Dublin manager. No team like Mayo to get him back into the groove and he will be needed – in a game where both sides will have to pause and take stock of their options on occasions, no man moves the chess pieces like the Castleknock man. Sure, players like Colm Basquel burst lines but Mayo will take more than that to be figured out.

After breaking his Galway hoodoo last weekend, Mayo assistant manager and coach Stephen Rochford now has a chance to do the same against Dublin who haunted him in 2016 and ‘17. Do he and Kevin McStay fling a curve ball for the second week in a row after sending out the seniors to start in Salthill? Con O’Callaghan commands enough respect to be the subject of such a manoeuvre. After a reminder in being benched last week, the prospect of going toe-to-toe with Brian Fenton will excite Matthew Ruane. Mayo have to know Dublin, for all their clean sheets, are vulnerable in the full-back line, which seems to have been in a constant state of flux this summer. Extra-time beckons again and with a game like this in mind the return of Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey may be decisive. Verdict: Dublin.