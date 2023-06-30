Science and art will bounce only one team up the Hogan steps

We love our sport in Ireland, despite many dysfunctions in how we facilitate this love.

The Olympics is the purest global showcase of athleticism. Olympic performances are a globally recognised sporting reward. Unfortunately, our gene pool possibly limits our ability to medal with the regularity we would like.

That said, we do have a history of Olympic medals. Starting with Jack Butler Yeats. The Sligoman brought home silver from Paris 1924 for his success in the arts and culture event. A world-class Irish artist.

We have produced many great scientists. Kathleen Lonsdale from Kildare was a pioneering physicist, the first to uncover the benzene ring’s dimensions and atomic structure. This discovery became the foundation of many subsequent scientific breakthroughs. An Irish scientist shaping global progress.

The Irish influence at the forefront of global art and science continues to this day. Kilkenny-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon has received five Academy Award nominations. Limerick's Collison brothers harnessed their love of science to found Stripe, a global payments company valued at around €50 billion.

How does Ireland’s science and art scene influence the GAA? Well, is there a more unfair job in the world than that of GAA S&C Coach?

We are in the most condensed, chaotic and concentratedly wonderous (or bafflingly concentrated?) few weeks of intercounty football in history. In this chaos, spare a thought for the S&C coaches.

What they put in they will not necessarily get out. Perfect inputs may be associated with poor results. Professional reputations are inflated or deflated on the hop of a ball, a gust of wind or Hawkeye.

All teams have an S&C Coach, the affluent counties have an S&C team. The thriftier but savvy have a link with a local university for some mutually beneficial opportunities to get S&C help from interns.

What do they do? Loads (pardon the pun). In broad strokes and generalisations, they aim to get their teams in the best possible physical state to allow them achieve their on-pitch goals.

We all want to stand on the terrace and say our team is 'bouncing'. What is bouncing? We know it when we see it. Players fizzing, limbs struggling to contain the electricity coursing through them. Electricity powerfully springing them in every direction, effortlessly, at a beautifully alarming speed.

How? More broad strokes and generalisations to follow:

Macrocycle – A high-level plan for the season outlining when certain physical adaptions will be targeted. General physical prep – October and November; Competition prep – Dec and Jan; Competition – Feb & Mar; Competition prep – April; Competition – April to July.

Mesocycle – Crudely, a weekly breakdown of the macrocycle. A plan for how the annual plan will be periodised between high, medium and lower load weeks.

Microcyle – A daily breakdown of each week in the mesocycle. Specific durations, intensities, sets, reps and, importantly, recovery time.

Years of knowledge are applied to achieve desired end goals. Formal education in universities, industry qualifications, CPD, personal reading, peer conversations and personal experiences applied. Numerous objective measures of players' physical abilities exist. Historic and current.

Technology is rapidly evolving and producing many more data points. The tech can measure what matters, what might matter and what doesn’t matter.

Most are familiar with GPS units on our players' backs. The mine of info they contain and produce often depends on the monetary subscription a county parts with. From basic info on distances covered received 24 hours post-game to live in-game info on each player's High Metabolic Load distances or Changes of Direction.

Many counties will have invested in software to monitor the well-being of their players. These platforms will allow — sorry insist — that players input daily feedback on mood, stress, sleep, nutrition DOMS (Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness), RPE (Rating of Perceived Exertion) and training sessions completed.

A lot of data to guide the science. Separating out and parking the noise has become a critical skill.

A majority of S&C personnel in every single county will get the science right all season. Their teams will be impeccably physically prepared in accordance with peer-reviewed robust academic methodology. But, only one team will win Sam.

Why is the role of S&C coach unfair? The search for that beautiful but elusive bounce is a plan open to many punches in the face. A team can only be bouncing if all its constituent parts are. All 15 on the field must be bouncing. A crane with 15 links in a chain to lift a county to a higher level. One broken link and that chain is not getting the county off the ground.

The faulty link?

The player whose newborn decided to avoid sleep last night or the student whose exam results arrived in yesterday's post heralding a summer of repeats.

The opposition manager's tactics. Try and bounce when the other crowd will not let you have the ball.

The weather. Toss of a coin. Play into a gale. Concede give early long-range points as you struggle to get your kicking game going. The 15 who were bouncing in the warm-up are now struggling to show any energy. Energy is contagious. Doubt is contagious.

The stock. The genetic potential of your county's crew versus the others.

The individual. The importance of knowing your audience. What makes each individual tick? Which lad needs to see the data? Who will lose all electricity if you put a graph in front of him? Who needs a chip on the shoulder and to be told a fable that they are miles behind the others physically?

Why is the role of the GAA S&C coach so unfair? A Premier League S&C coach is judged on what their team produces in 38 games over 10 months. Our GAA S&C coaches will mostly be judged on the outcome of two to three critical one-score games.

The science is hard, but the practitioners are excellent. The science box is ticked.

Kerry, Dublin, Derry, Armagh, Monaghan, Tyrone, Mayo, and Cork all have strong associations and histories with the arts. Which county will hit the sweet spot in the mix of art and science this weekend?

Science and art bouncing a team up the steps of the Hogan on July 30.