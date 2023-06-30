Cork hold Brian Hurley in reserve for All-Ireland clash with Derry

Captain Brian Hurley is named on the bench as John Cleary makes one change to the Cork team that began the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final win over Roscommon for Sunday’s last-eight clash with Derry in Croke Park.

Injured Luke Fahy is replaced by Kevin O’Donovan in defence and Millstreet’s Darragh Cashman remains in the panel having come in late last weekend. Fahy came off with an ankle issue in the 57th minute of the victory over Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.