Cork hold Brian Hurley in reserve for All-Ireland clash with Derry

Manager John Cleary has made one change to the side that started against Roscommon a week ago
Cork hold Brian Hurley in reserve for All-Ireland clash with Derry

Brian Hurley: Hamstrung.

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 09:30
John Fogarty

Captain Brian Hurley is named on the bench as John Cleary makes one change to the Cork team that began the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final win over Roscommon for Sunday’s last-eight clash with Derry in Croke Park.

Injured Luke Fahy is replaced by Kevin O’Donovan in defence and Millstreet’s Darragh Cashman remains in the panel having come in late last weekend. Fahy came off with an ankle issue in the 57th minute of the victory over Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Hurley was a late withdrawal from that squad with a hamstring injury sustained during the second half of the Group 1 win over Cork and Steven Sherlock started in his place.

Ten of the team that began last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin are set to face Derry from the outset - Micheál Aodh Martin, Seán Powter, Maurice Shanley, O’Donovan, Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor, Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan, Eoghan McSweeney and Sherlock. Another two – Hurley and John O’Rourke - are in reserve.

CORK (SFC v Derry): M.A. Martin (Nemo Rangers); M. Shanley (Clonakilty), R. Maguire (Castlehaven), T. Walsh (Kanturk); K. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), D. O’Mahony (Knocknagree), M. Taylor (Mallow); C. O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I. Maguire (St Finbarr’s); B. O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh), R. Deane (Bantry Blues), K. O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); S. Powter (Douglas), S. Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), E. McSweeney (Knocknagree). 

Subs: P. Doyle (Knocknagree), C. Kiely (Ballincollig), T. Clancy (Clonakilty), D. Cashman (Millstreet), P. Walsh (Kanturk), C. Jones (Iveleary), C. Corbett (Clyda Rovers), J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), M. Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B. Hurley (Castlehaven), F. Herlihy (Dohenys).

More in this section

Kerry v Louth - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 Kerry make two changes for Tyrone clash
Offaly v Laois - Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1 Maher to Remain at Laois Helm
Losing to Clare a blessing in disguise for Cleary and Cork Losing to Clare a blessing in disguise for Cleary and Cork
<p>Double trouble?: Hannah Looney</p>

Dual aces Hannay Looney and Orlaith Cahalane selected to start for Cork footballers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd