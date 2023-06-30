Costello accepts Dubs now an unknown quantity

The nepotism jokes, Cormac Costello has heard them all. Now that his father and Dublin GAA chief executive John is leaving the position later this year, that spells doom for him, wha’?

“I’ll be gone!” smiled the seven-time All-Ireland SFC winner. “I’m under pressure, I’ll have to put in a word with whoever goes in next. I think he’s finishing up in October. He’s been at it for so long, but I’m sure he’ll keep himself busy somehow. Ma won’t let him hang around the house anyway. He has a good sense of humour, in fairness to him.”

As does his son but there’s a bone to pick with Mayo this Sunday. Asked in a golf-orientated interview in May last year what mulligan he would take over the course of his football career, he replied, “Probably the All-Ireland semi-final last year against Mayo. We got beaten so I’d love another crack at them.”

Another semi-final defeat, to Kerry, has since followed, only the third since his senior debut in 2014. Given they have been so rare, they’re not hard to forget. Speaking before Dublin were paired with Mayo, Costello said: “Any game that you lose that close you are going to zoom in on everything that went wrong. But if you come out the right side of it, like we have many times, it sort of papers over the cracks.

“But last year our performance wasn’t good enough in the first half against Kerry and overall they were the better team. You would look at some of our chances and our efficiency wasn’t great, so they are the main things you would go after. But it was the same for any match, you would do the same after a league game if you were beaten and looking at what went well and what didn’t and look at them for the following week.”

Although Dessie Farrell has appeared happier after recent results, there are still several unknowns about Dublin, which Costello fully accepts.

“We struggled through some games in the Leinster campaign. We had a good performance in the Leinster final. We struggled against Kildare.

“We don’t really know where we’re at. We’ve only played one Division 1 team this year (Roscommon) and we struggled. So, to get a true representation of where we’re at… we don’t know. All we can do is focus on ourselves and try and go in with our best foot forward.”

At least Dublin have been minding the back – Stephen Cluxton has kept five clean sheets since he returned for the Leinster semi-final against Kildare.

“He came in in the week of the Louth game,” recalls the 28-year-old Whitehall Colmcilles man. “He was just like Clucko. He’s such a professional. It was like he never left. He just carries himself really well. We welcomed him back with open arms.

“Look at his career to date. He’s someone who is always trying to be his best. Whether that’s in a skill session in training or a heavy session, he’s always putting on his boots and going in with the same mindset. That mindset can only rub off on you and be a positive impact on the dressing room.”

Speaking of Cluxton’s clean sheets and Costello being the only man to breach Kerry’s goal in last year’s championship, the latter acknowledges just how tough life has become for the inside forward.

“As much as you go after the weaknesses of your game, you always go after your strengths as well and goalscoring is something I would go after and I would often go out with the goalkeepers and work on extra shots. But most forwards would do that.

“I remember chatting to Alan Brogan when I was lucky enough to play with him near the end of his career, and even then he was saying how the tide has turned whether it’s a plus one or one or two men back in defence.

“There’s a lot of bodies back if not all of them, but it’s just the way the game has progressed and you have to progress your game. You don’t get away with forwards not being able to defend now, so it’s something you have to go after.

“Different teams set up differently, and sometimes you might expect a team to set up in a certain way and then the game might turn into something different. But look, it’s just knowing yourself ‘did I do what I should have done?’ in those situations and not really listening to outside noise.”