Mayo loss a blot among clean sheets for Gavin White

In time, this Kerry team’s surrendering of the county’s 39-game, 28-year, nigh-on 3,000-minute unbeaten senior championship streak in Killarney will be forgiven but forgotten?

Ask Mick O’Connell or Mick O’Dwyer if they were allowed to move on from the events of June 2, 1957 in Dungarvan when Waterford stunned them.

Ask James O’Donoghue how relieved he was in 2014 to no longer be the second Kerry footballer to win an All-Star without having claimed an All-Ireland.

In Kerry, history, the good but mostly the bad, fastens like a barnacle. It won’t matter that last month’s defeat to Mayo was in a league game in a championship or the losers ended up finishing ahead of Mayo in the table. When a record falls, context is redundant.

Gavin White and his colleagues have won their two games since but he knows it’s a stain that can never be expunged.

“Obviously, you don’t want your name recognised with that unfortunately but that’s just the way it goes,” he says.

“We haven’t really focused on that much, really. There was huge disappointment in the dressing room after the game but we knew there was plenty left to go in the season, it wasn’t as if we were out of the championship or anything like that.

“We obviously knew we made an uphill battle of it and were probably going to have to play three games in three weeks. But you can’t change it now, no point thinking back on it and sulking over it.”

In saying that, performance coach Tony Griffin’s expertise was leaned on heavily in the wake of it. Just as they relied on him to ease the tension before last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Mayo when it was delayed by an hour due to the Galway-Armagh last eight game going to extra-time and penalties before it.

“Tony has been unbelievable, in fairness to him,” White gushes. “He did a lot of work with us before the game and after the game in particular.

"We didn’t feel like we were undercooked going into the game, but he really settled fellas back down after the game. He did help an awful lot of fellas and the team as a whole. He was a huge addition last year and this year he has been really good as well.

“Maybe looking back on it, obviously the result speaks volumes for itself, we probably were a small bit undercooked and a small bit off on the day. Does that come down to not playing Division 1 opposition? Possibly. Another factor was Mayo had five or six weeks before that to prep.”

Just as Kerry’s win over Cork has matured well with the passing of time, that Group 1 has spawned almost half of the All-Ireland quarter-finalists also says plenty about the quality of games they have been exposed to before Saturday’s clash with Tyrone.

Yes, Kerry’s defence might be a little more charitable this year but one goal in five games is a paltry return in keeping with last year’s miserliness in the championship. Staying the top can often be as difficult as getting there. As White notes, Kerry have become a subject to study following their All-Ireland success and they had to exercise their squad during the league.

“Obviously, when I wasn’t there in the league there were other players getting their opportunity and maybe they weren’t as used to the system or not used to the players around them, whatever it might be.

“On the other had as well, definitely other teams figuring out the way we utilised that last year. The way the game has gone, it is a professional game, you are studied to the absolute nines.

Any small bit of a tweak you are going to do, teams will cop it straight away and they did cop it and they punished us right throughout the league and in the championship as well.

“Against Mayo, we coughed up an awful lot of goal chances. We conceded one, I think, very lucky not to concede two or three.

"So that was an area we identified after that Mayo game to rectify and try nail down. I wouldn’t say we are there yet, but we are certainly improving on it.”