Mayo scoring ability a major worry for Keegan

Lee Keegan has expressed serious concerns about Mayo's ability to find the scores they'll need to overcome Dublin.

Of the eight teams left in the All-Ireland race, Kevin McStay's side have the lowest average scoring rate per game since the start of the Championship, just 14.6 points.

Sunday's quarter-final opponents Dublin, along with Munster champions Kerry and back-to-back Ulster winners Derry have averaged out at over 20 points per game.

Mayo only breached the 20-point barrier once, against Kerry in their group opener, though five-time All-Star Keegan claimed 'Kerry were so bad that day that anyone could have put up a big score'.

The scoring figures since the start of the Championship are skewed slightly by the relative ease with which Kerry and Dublin came through their provincial campaigns though even since the start of the round-robin phase, Mayo have managed just 15.75 per game, the second-worst scoring record after Armagh.

Speaking at a BoyleSports promotion, Keegan agreed that Mayo aren't scoring enough despite having key forwards Tommy Conroy, Ryan O'Donoghue, Aidan O'Shea and Cillian O'Connor all available.

"No, no, definitely not," said Keegan. "And even looking at the spread of scorers in the Louth and Cork games, for example, from the forwards, I think we had three starting forwards, or maybe four, in both of those games that scored, and that's a concern.

"I would like to see some of the forwards score more, definitely, a bigger spread of scorers up in the offensive half. We had Paddy Durcan scoring the last day against Galway, we had a bit more of a spread but I still don't think we're scoring enough to win these games and if they don't get over that threshold on Sunday, and score more than 1-11, then I can't see us winning the game."

The big positive from Mayo's perspective, according to Keegan, is that Dublin's defence is 'there for the taking' if the westerners can just take advantage on Sunday.

"I think Mick Fitzsimons is one of the all-time great defenders but I think you could take him in a one-v-one situation," said Keegan, who outlined his concerns about Dublin's defence generally.

"Defensively, Dublin are there for the taking if Mayo want but how much are Mayo willing to risk when you have the likes of Con O'Callaghan, Ciaran Kilkenny, Sean Bugler, who has been playing brilliant football, at the other end of the field?

"I think those are the challenges that will be occupying Kevin McStay's mind this week. I think Mayo are going to get chances but they're going to need to take them. I'd go back to the earlier point, can they score enough? We haven't seen that in the last three games."

Keegan believes that if Dublin include Jack McCaffrey in their half-back line, it could be a game-changer. The former Footballer of the Year has been injury prone since returning from retirement last February and has only started two of their Championship games.

Crucially, he came through their last outing, the big win over Sligo, as a substitute unscathed.

"It definitely sways it for Dublin if he plays, yeah, he's that good," said Keegan.

On his native Mayo, the 2016 Footballer of the Year feels they have some tweaking to do in terms of the lineup.

"I'd love to see Enda Hession start, I thought he was huge when he came on against Galway, he adds that directness," said the Westport man.

"I don't think Cillian O'Connor is fit to start, maybe 25 minutes, 30 max. James Carr, hold him in reserve, I think Tommy Conroy will start again. Does he start Kevin McLoughlin and Jason Doherty? Does he start Mattie Ruane? I think Mattie probably needs to go back in. I think you saw that last weekend, his importance."

*Lee Keegan took part in an ‘Epic Conversation’ for BoyleSports. BoyleSports is offering ‘Epic Odds’ on the match - 6/4 Dublin, 11/4 Mayo.