Muskerry ease into Divisions/Colleges final after Carbery victory

Muskerry 3-21 Carbery 1-14

Muskerry eased into the Divisions/Colleges unseeded section final of this year’s Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC on Tuesday evening.

A 13-point victory over Carbery kept the mid-Cork division’s campaign on track at an overcast Castletownkenneigh.

In a repeat of their 2022 preliminary stage clash, won by Muskerry, the latter, who began with fifteen intermediate players, built a 2-5 to 0-3 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Tadgh O’Connell’s goal set the tone for a dominant Muskerry display with only 20 seconds on the clock.

By the quarter-hour, an additional Kevin Hallissey green flag plus O’Connell, Eoin O’Shea and David Kirwan efforts had the eventual winners 8 points ahead.

On the back foot from the opening minute, Carbery lived off scraps but managed six first-half points courtesy of Maurice Sexton (three frees), Josh O’Donovan, Eoghan Ferguson and Brian O’Donovan.

During that same timeframe, Muskerry produced some delightful hurling with Odhran O’Driscoll, Matthew Bradley, Mark Verling and Kevin Hallissey firing over from multiple angles.

It was 2-13 to 0-6 at the break and could have been much worse for an overworked Carbery defence as Muskerry hit seven wides and Eoin O’Shea also rattled the crossbar.

A scrappy third quarter saw both teams waste numerous chances and Carbery take advantage of their opponent's slow restart.

2-15 to 0-9 behind, Carbery substitute Gearoid O’Donovan expertly flicked a long delivery into the net. O’Donovan quickly added a point before a marvellous Kevin Hallissey score from wide on the right settled Muskerry nerves.

Eoin O’Shea’s fifth point plus Fenton Denny and Mark Verling efforts extended the mid-Cork team’s lead to thirteen.

A lively ending saw Muskerry pick up the pace once again with substitute Sean Joyce making an instant impact by firing low into the back of the net.

Carbery’s late flurry of scores from Maurice Sexton and Gearoid O’Donovan put some respectability on the final score but there could be no doubting Muskerry’s deserved victory.

A Divisions/Colleges unseeded section final appearance against either Avondhu or Duhallow awaits and Muskerry are full value for their place in next Tuesday evening’s decider.

Scorers for Muskerry: E O’Shea (0-1 free) and M Verling 0-5 each, T O’Connell and K Hallissey 1-2 each), D Kirwan 0-4, S Joyce 1-0, O O’Driscoll, M Bradley and F Denny 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carbery: M Sexton 0-7 (0-5 frees), G O’Donovan 1-2, J O’Donovan and B O’Donovan 0-2 each, E Ferguson 0-1.

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Éire Óg); N Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue), C Timmins (Aghabullogue), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); A Murphy (Cloughduv), C O’Leary (Ballincollig), F Denny (captain, Ballincollig); O O’Driscoll (Cloughduv), E O’Shea (Éire Óg); C Dalton (Ballincollig), D Kirwan (Éire Óg), M Verling (Cloughduv); M Bradley (Aghabullogue),T O’Connell (Ballincollig), K Hallissey (Éire Óg).

Subs: D Twomey (Grenagh) for T O’Connell (45), P Kelly (Ballincollig) for C Dalton (48), J Kelleher (Randal Óg) for J O’Donovan (9, inj), S Joyce (Grenagh) for M Verling (57), A Dinan (Donoughmore) for D Kirwan (57).

CARBERY: A Holland (Kilbrittain); P Collins (Randal Óg), J Hurley (Kilbrittain), J Moloney (Barryroe); S Murnane (St Colum’s), M Lawton (Argideen Rangers), C Sheedy (Barryroe); B Butler (Kilbrittain), J O’Donovan (Kilbrittain); M Sexton (Kilbrittain), M Cahalane (captain, Bandon), E Ferguson (Ballinascarthy); B O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s), L Murray (Ballinascarthy).

Subs: G O’Donovan (Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas) for E Ferguson, E Ryan (Clonakilty) for C Sheedy, C Long (Bandon) for S Murnane (all ht), A McSweeney (Barryroe) for D O’Donovan (35, inj), P O’Sullivan (Randal Óg) for T O’Donovan (50, inj).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).