Too early to make call on Brian Hurley's availability says John Cleary

Hurley is one of three injury concerns for the Rebels ahead of their All-Ireland quarter-final with Derry.
HURLEY DOUBT: Cork manager John Cleary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 18:20
Eoghan Cormican

Cork manager John Cleary has said it is still too early to make a call on Brian Hurley’s availability for this Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

Hurley is one of three injury concerns for the Cork footballers ahead of their last-eight bout with Derry this Sunday, with Ruairí Deane (neck) and Luke Fahy (ankle) also at risk of missing the game.

Hurley played no part in last Saturday’s preliminary quarter-final win because of the hamstring injury that forced him off midway through the second half of the county’s Mayo comeback.

Manager John Cleary said on Tuesday that Hurley will have to train at least once before the Derry quarter-final to prove his fitness.

“Brian is recovering, but whether Sunday will come too soon, we'll probably give him another couple of days to see where he is at,” said the Cork boss.

“He'll have to train before the end of the week. He is making progress, but he really needs to be in top shape to have a chance of lining out on Sunday. We'll make a call on it on Thursday or Friday.” 

Both half-back Fahy and half-forward Deane were second-half withdrawals against Roscommon because of injury.

“Ruairí’s injury was an aggravation of the same thing against Mayo, his neck. He probably wasn't 100% right the last day, but we'll see. I'd be hopeful he would make it.

“Luke has an ankle problem. It was fairly swollen on Sunday. Again, we'll give him every chance. It is probably 50-50 at this stage.”

Cork drew with quarter-final opponents Derry in the final round of Division 2 League fare at the end of March. It was a game where Cork produced a sizable final quarter comeback, having trailed the visitors to Páirc Uí Chaoimh by 1-13 to 0-8 on 53 minutes.

While a help that they have already run into the back-to-back Ulster champions this season, Cleary insists that league result will count for naught on Sunday.

“It is [a help] in that even going into a league game you have got to prepare for the opposition and we looked at all their players. It was the last league game too, so it is not completely out of our minds.

“But I think it will be a different game completely, in that there has been a step up since the championship started. Look, they are a formidable side.”

