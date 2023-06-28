Derry captain Conor Glass believes his side can win it all

Maybe it’s the four years he spent in the professional environment of Melbourne AFL outfit Hawthorn but the air of confidence that Derry captain Conor Glass exudes is thick.

Mention of Shane McGuigan’s sizzling form and he wonders if his colleague would be receiving more plaudits were he wearing the county colours of David Clifford or Con O’Callaghan.

“He’s in that bracket. He’s not far away. Maybe because he’s not playing for Kerry or Dublin, that’s the perception. If he was playing for those teams, he would be getting more headlines.

“That’s been the case for Derry the last five, six years. Chrissy McKaigue is an unbelievable man-marker, an unbelievable defender. He’s a great team-mate and thankfully he got that recognition last year with an All-Star.”

The Glen man is just as bolshie about the perception Derry don’t have a game for the expanses of Croke Park.

“There was questions asked of us last year whether our game plan matched Croke Park. We quickly shot that down against Clare (Derry won by 14 points).

“Yes, we didn’t put in our best performance against Galway (in the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final). In the (2023) Division 2 final against Dublin, we were in that game for three-quarters. A few things went wrong with the goals. You want to be there on All-Ireland quarter-final day, semi-final day, final day – your game plan has got to match out there. It’s got to be a match for Croke Park.”

And you won’t hear him complaining about playing too much football. Glass has had little time off since 2021, returning to action for Derry only a week after Glen’s All-Ireland final against Kilmacud Crokes last January.

“I’m as fresh as ever, to be honest. As weird as that sounds. The first couple of games in the league, I could probably have done with a break, but that was my way of dealing with the club final. But I’ve been managed well the last couple of months, I’ve been able to go to Tenerife a couple of times with my partner, just to recharge the batteries.

“If you’re so fixated with GAA and high performance, you can be quite overwhelmed. You have to have a balance with it as well. I’m in a good place at the right time of the season. I feel like the rest of the Derry squad is too.”

Knowing his own body is a large reason why the 25-year-old has hardly been injured since his return from Australia. That and “luck, to be honest and the high-performance coaches that I’m working with,” he says. “Peter Hughes, who’s our strength and conditioning coach at the minute. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“I spent a lot of time, thankfully I was able to get into the elite environment from a young age. I was with Hawthorn when I was 16. They put me through an injury prevention programme. I done that for three years straight before I went out. So that set me up for a good platform. I don’t know if it came down to that but it obviously played a big part of it.”

There’s part of him that still misses Hawthorn and Melbourne. He returned to a developing Derry side during the pandemic with doubts in his head.

“Coming home was a harder one than to leave. I had a lot of friends out there. I had to leave all that behind. Derry wasn’t necessarily in a great place when I came home either.

“So, to say it was an easy choice, it definitely wasn’t. But I’ve landed on my feet the last couple of years. I have a partner. I’d put it down to my family and my partner, Niamh. Having interests outside of football and the (café) business. It makes it easier. With Derry going well… because when covid was still about, there were a few questions going around my head.”

But now? Now his head is full of dreams about emulating Henry Downey and walking up the Hogan Stand steps 30 years on.

"I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe it. That’s the ultimate goal. We fell short last year but we feel like we have the personnel to do it.”