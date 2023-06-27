Five reasons behind Cork football's growing momentum

This weekend last year, Cork fell by 11 points to Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final. After the game, John Cleary gave his view that Cork were “a mid-to-lower Division 2 team” who were “nowhere near” the game’s standard-bearers. The county’s league status hasn’t changed in the 12 months since, but so much else about them has.

Cork were grateful for having got as far as they did last summer, but not tactically, physically, or psychologically equipped to go any further.

Twelve months on, the collective mindset is much further down the road. The collective ambition is much higher. Their structure and gameplan has so much more meat on it.

The gap Cleary spoke about last June has narrowed.

So, what exactly is different about the class of 2023 that they hold a genuine belief Derry can be out-thought and a first All-Ireland quarter-final win in 12 years can be achieved this Sunday?

1: Kevin Walsh

We’re minded of Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s “major coup” tweet last October when news first broke of Walsh being recruited as Cork coach. “Watch Cork improve incrementally,” said Fitzmaurice.

Improvement has indeed been incremental, and while they’ve come a distance from the defensive malfunction that coughed up three awful goals to Meath on the league's opening weekend, the collective inability to stop a flow of five unanswered Roscommon points late on in Saturday’s win told of a defensive structure not yet finished.

The first half against Mayo best captured Cork’s more organised and more aggressive approach at the back. Of 18 first-half attacks, Mayo were either turned over or fouled the ball in 11 of them.

2: Bench press

We’ll let the numbers do the talking here.

Mayo, Monaghan, and Tyrone are the three other teams to travel the preliminary quarter-final route to the last eight. Across the three counties’ 12 All-Ireland series games, their combined total off the bench is 2-10. The Cork figure is 2-17.

The four group winners each played a game less to secure quarter-final involvement. Irrespective, their bench numbers - Dublin (0-5), Armagh (1-2), Derry (1-1), Kerry (0-0) - are way down on what Cork’s back-up cast are contributing.

Against Louth, Steven Sherlock, John O’Rourke, and Conor Corbett helped to haul Cork back in front after a sizable third quarter wobble. Against Kerry, Sherlock and Eoghan McSweeney made sure the champions were coursed all the way to the line. Against Mayo and Roscommon, 1-7 and 1-3 from the bench ultimately won Cork both games.

3: Returning faces

The chief reason Cork are able to get such a trampoline bounce from the bench is management’s policy of putting only one finisher - Brian Hurley - in the starting team and holding every other sharpshooter in reserve.

Of the remaining five starting forwards, Seán Powter’s job is to mix sweeping with surging runs from deep, while the roles of Killian O’Hanlon, Brian O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane, and Eoghan McSweeney are not prioritised on raising white flags and are instead more middle-third focused. Police the Cork 45-metre line when not in possession, carry and counter when the turnover is forced.

Deane, O’Driscoll, and O’Hanlon are a returning and recalled cast who’ve contributed so effectively to Cork’s resurgence this summer.

Deane was deemed surplus to requirements for the 2022 season, Brian O’Driscoll had been out in the cold since 2018, while O’Hanlon didn’t feature in either of the last two seasons because of injury.

We can’t not mention Steven Sherlock either. Let go by Ronan McCarthy in early 2020, he’s grown and grown since Keith Ricken invited him back in ahead of the ‘22 campaign.

4: Unoccupied physio table

O’Hanlon’s injury-free run and accompanying rising graph is a microcosm for the panel as a whole in 2023.

After last year’s quarter-final defeat, Cleary spoke of players being “out on their feet” after a solid 50-minute containment effort.

“It is a fitness thing and that probably takes a number of years because there were times this year when we pushed on a bit with harder training and lads were breaking down and getting injured.” Cork’s injury-count was in the teens for most of the 2022 spring. But outside of Seán Meehan's season-ending hamstring injury against Louth and to a lesser extent Brian Hurley’s hamstring troubles of late, Cork are reaping the benefits of continually having a full deck to pick from this season and the selection and personnel consistency that rises from such.

5: Belief

A hard one to measure. Here’s our take on this particular intangible.

Do Cork summon a final quarter response against Louth if they hadn’t been so chastened by their failure to do so against Clare? Do Cork live with Kerry for the full 70 minutes if they hadn’t secured a season-extending win over Louth? Do Cork overturn a six-point deficit against Mayo if they hadn’t realised their ability to stand equal with football’s frontrunners against Kerry? Do Cork have the composure to fashion a winning score against Roscommon after being hit for five on the bounce if they hadn’t scalped a Division 1 team the weekend previous?

Every step forward Cork has taken this summer has been influenced by the step that came before. Can they take another step on Sunday?