Former All-Ireland-winning Kerry minor captain killed in road traffic accident

A man in his 50s has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Co Kerry. The collision occurred in Kilbonnane, Beaufort, at around 1.10 pm on Sunday. The victim has been named locally as Danny Cahill (52), who captained the Kerry minor footballers to All-Ireland success in 1988 at Croke Park. He was a member of the Laune Rangers club in Killorglin.

Mr Cahill was the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles. His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.