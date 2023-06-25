'Please don’t force our teammates to choose' - Cork senior camogie and ladies football squads take a stand

The Cork senior camogie squad and the Cork senior ladies football squad have come together to issue a joint-statement regarding yet another fixture clash.

Both teams are involved in crucial championship games next Saturday when the Cork senior camogie players travel to Ennis to play Clare (3pm) while the Cork senior ladies footballers are up against Tipperary in Clonakilty (2pm).

It is the second time in a fortnight a fixture clash has arisen. Cork ladies footballers lost to Galway in Pearse Stadium on June 17, whilst the Cork camogie team defeated Down in Páirc Ui Chaoimh on the same afternoon.

There are four dual players on both panels — Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Orlaith Cahalane and Aoife Healy.

STATEMENT:

Re: July 1st Cork v Clare (All Ireland Camogie Championship) & Cork v Tipperary (All Ireland Ladies Football Championship) – Intercounty dual player fixture clash

"It is with deep disappointment and regret that we the players of the Cork Senior Camogie & Ladies Gaelic football squads are putting out this statement. Both national organizations have, as part of their guidelines and following their respective congresses, given commitments to support dual players.

"However, in this and other recent situations, this is not being adhered to. We have respectfully exhausted all avenues and feel this is our last resort and appeal to you to help us resolve it. We have provided multiple solutions to the situation but to this point, none have been accepted by either organisation.

"We are requesting that the Ard Chomhairle of the Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football Associations would organise to meet as soon as possible to rearrange one or both of the upcoming fixtures so that the dual players are available to play both games.

"The Camogie and Ladies Football games on July 1st are both must-win games, for both squads to continue participation in both competitions. We feel to force dual players and in our case four of our teammates into an impossible and unfair decision is wrong and we are looking for support to resolve this 3rd clash of fixtures, this year.

"With great honour and pride, we represent our counties at the elite level of our sports. This honour, pride and effort is reflected by players, mentors, managers, backroom staff, their families and county boards. We would much prefer to be concentrating on and preparing for our upcoming must-win games in both codes. All we are requesting is that the welfare of the player, and equality, would be at the heart of each organization’s decision.

"It is our privilege to represent our counties on the playing fields, it is what we want to do, it is what we have spent months preparing to do.

"We implore both organisations to help us resolve this.

"Please don’t force our teammates to choose."