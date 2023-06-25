Fourteen man Derry defeat Dublin to reach All-Ireland minor final 

Drama once again followed Damian McErlain’s side who had to play the second half with 14 men after goalkeeper Jack McCloy was shown a red card before the ball was thrown in for an incident in the tunnel as the teams left the pitch for the break.
INTO ALL-IRELAND FINAL: Derry's Oisin Doherty and Tommy Rogers celebrate after reaching the All-Ireland Minor final.  Pic: ©INPHO/Cathal McOscar

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 20:15
Michael McMullan

Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship - Semi-Final

Derry 3-11 Dublin 1-8 

Derry are back in a minor final for the second time in three seasons after victory over Dublin on Sunday evening in Armagh.

The Oakleafers lost out to Donegal in the dying embers of the Ulster league final early in the year, but bounced back to take home the championship silver and ousted All-Ireland champions Galway in the last eight.

They will face Monaghan in next month’s decider, a fourth meeting of the counties this season, after the Farney’s win over Kerry on Saturday’s other semi-final.

Derry started without Conall Higgins who sustained an injury in training, with John Boyle coming into the attack for a first start since the Ulster final win over Monaghan.

Dublin created three first-half goal chances but failed to take any of them. The first came as early as the 30th second when Noah Byrne pulled his shot wide before play was called back and Lenny Cahill tapped over the first of four frees.

Points form Eamonn Young and Ger Dillon edged Derry ahead early on, with Young’s point coming after James Sargent had a shot saved by goalkeeper Murray.

John Boyle had another Derry goal chance blocked but this time Sargent drilled the 45 over the bar foe a 0-4 to 0-3 lead Dillon and Tommy Rogers had Derry 0-7 to 0-4 ahead by half time.

Within six second half minutes, Dublin were level. Young had 14-man Derry four ahead before a second Mitch point had Dublin back on the front foot.

The sides were level in the 36th minute when Paddy Curry made a goal for Shane Mullarkey, making the score 1-5 to 0-8.

By the midpoint of the second half, Derry were back in front, Ger Dillon played in Sargent who was denied by goalkeeper Murray’s leg and referee Laverty awarded a penalty. Up stepped Sargent to put Derry ahead.

With Cahir Spiers, Sargent and Johnny McGuigan running at will, Derry were the dominant team for the rest of the game A 50th minute Luke Grant goal – he helped create himself – was followed by a Spiers lob for Derry’s third goal to deal victory.

Scorers for Derry: G Dillon 0-5f, J Sargent 1-1, (1-0 pen, 0-1 45), E Young 0-3, L Grant 1-0, C Spiers 1-0, T Rogers 0-1, O Doherty 0-1 

Scorers for Dublin: S Mullarkey 1-0, L Cahill (0-4f), R Mitchell (0-2), N Byrne (0-1), L O’Boyle (0-1 45)

DERRY: J McCloy; F McEldowney, F Murray, L Grant; C Spiers, J Sargent, O Campbell; C McKaigue, T Rogers; E Young, G Dillon, J McGuckian; R Small, J Boyle, O Doherty 

Subs: K Campbell for J Boyle (HT), D McNamee for O Doherty (59), KB Mullan for J McGuckian (63) 

DUBLIN: C Murray; S Keogh, C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young, E Costello, R Mitchell; S Ryan, A Carolan; P Coleman, L O’Boyle, N Byrne; P Curry, H Curley, L Cahill 

Subs: A O’Reilly for P Coleman (30), S Mullarkey for S Ryan (66), C O’Connor for J Young (50), C McAweeney for H Curley (53), B Kennedy for J O’Sullivan (54) 

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim)

