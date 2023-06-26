McStay not afraid to change things up and use experience from start

Kevin McStay maintained Mayo were not at panic stations despite losing their automatic All-Ireland quarter-final spot last weekend.

All’s well that ends well as they ultimately made the last eight courtesy of this nailbiting win over Galway but a second defeat in this championship threatened to derail them.

And yet McStay felt the mood in the camp remained bright following the loss to Cork. “We move on so quickly, you just have to. Training Wednesday, get ready Friday, you can’t be hanging around feeling sorry for yourself. We are not that sort of group anyhow.

"I felt our reaction to what happened last week, to a certain degree, was Wednesday night. We got a great reaction. Friday just embedded that a bit more, so we came up here very confident about ourselves in terms of we were going to play.

“The conditions were difficult, it was a good gut-check for us right down to the end. There was a lot of pin-balling going on in the last minute or two to keep your health check up to speed.”

Making four late changes, McStay explained they had hoped the experience of Jason Doherty and Kevin McLoughlin would make a difference from the start.

“We just had ideas during the week. We don’t really pick our team until Thursday night, the rule is Thursday morning, we don’t pick until Thursday night. Even then we’d be thinking about things up until Friday night.”

Having played for Ballintubber last week, Cillian O’Connor was drafted into the panel, coming off the bench to pick off a point. McStay referenced the chatter in the build-up about the former captain not previously being in the squad.

"Bad players don’t hang around that long, they don’t get that sort of a run. It was great to have him, I know there was a lot of stuff mentioned about him in the last 10 days. This is between Cillian and us, we feel all these things out and we do what’s right for Mayo. He knows that 100%.”

It is expected Mayo’s quarter-final will take place on Sunday, July 2 so as to give them at least a seven-day break like the other three preliminary quarter-final winners.

“It would be lovely, it would be great to get it,” said McStay. “I know there were some teams only got a six-day break, didn’t Cork only get a six-day break? Look, they do the best they can. It’s out of our control.”