Is there another level in Monaghan?

Fortunate to be in an All-Ireland quarter-final or still playing well within themselves and ready to explode onto 'another level'? Vinny Corey is hopeful that it's the latter for his Monaghan team as they prepare to return to Croke Park.

Almost three months to the day since they beat Mayo, in Mayo, to keep hold of their Division 1 status, Conor McCarthy this time rode to Monaghan's rescue with a 75th minute winner to keep their Championship alive. It sparked jubilation and a pitch invasion in Tullamore with the majority of the 7,893 crowd wearing blue and white following the earlier All-Ireland minor semi-final which also involved Monaghan.

It was the first time Monaghan had led since the 26th minute and when the dust settled they were a relieved bunch having witnessed Kildare waste four great goal chances.

"I do feel there's another level," said manager Vinny Corey. "We've played well enough in patches and sometimes it's been enough and sometimes it hasn't. I think first halves have killed us in games. I think maybe some of it is understandable because when you're used to a team playing for so long together, certain players set the tone in games. We've lost a lot of those experienced players over the past five years and some of the boys we have to do that, we're keeping on the bench until later in games.

"It takes time. Look, I wasn't happy with the performance. I was happy we dug it out but I wasn't happy with that performance."

McCarthy's late point summed up a defensive and at times chaotic game. With Kildare camped inside their own 45, Monaghan worked a kick-pass to Sean Jones who expected to be granted an advanced mark but referee Jerome Henry, not for the first time, didn't agree. Jones had the presence of mind to pop a quick pass to McCarthy who wriggled free and sliced over a terrific score from the left wing.

A forward all his career, McCarthy, who finished with 1-2, has been thriving as a number seven in recent games.

"The way teams are setting up - Kildare got everyone behind the 45 - some of your best ball carriers are better off being behind the ball than ahead of it," explained Corey of the move. "If they're ahead of it, they get bottled up. It has definitely helped him. And he has got himself in serious shape. He has put in some of his best performances this year."

Kildare could have been virtually out of sight if they'd been sharper in front of the posts. Daniel Flynn had an early goal chance saved by Rory Beggan and blazed another wide in the second half. Darragh Kirwan smacked a shot off the bar and Neil Flynn had one saved by Beggan too.

Manager Glenn Ryan acknowledged the Lilies 'created the chances' but couldn't take them. He was more vocal about the role played by referee Henry, claiming the Mayo man was 'out of his depth'.

"Funny enough, someone said to me this week that this man is out of his depth," said Ryan. "And he proved tonight that he was out of his depth. I can't understand in a big game like that, you have a top class official like David Gough doing the line (and he) was equally scratching his head on the line with me on occasions."

Scorers for Monaghan: C McCarthy (1-2); M Bannigan (2 frees), J McCarron (1 free) (0-3 each); R Beggan (1 free), D Hughes (1 mark), G Mohan (1 mark) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: N Flynn (0-5, 3 frees, 1 45); B McCormack (0-4, 1 mark); A Beirne (0-2), D Kirwan, K Flynn (0-1 each).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; C Boyle, K Lavelle, K Duffy; R O'Toole, D Ward, K O'Connell; G Mohan, D Hughes; C McCarthy, M Bannigan, S O'Hanlon; K Gallagher, R McAnespie, J McCarron.

Subs: S Carey for McAnespie (33); C McManus for Gallagher (h/t); R Wylie for Lavelle (41-43 blood); Wylie for O'Toole (59); C Lennon for O'Connell (59-61 blood); K Hughes for Ward (68).

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, E Doyle, S Ryan; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O'Callaghan, K Feely; P McDermott, A Beirne, B McCormack; D Kirwan, D Flynn, N Flynn.

Subs: J Robinson for McCormack (43); D Malone for Hyland (66); P Cribbin for D Flynn (70); J Hyland for N Flynn (73).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).