Lady luck helps Cork to learn and progress at expense of Roscommon

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary quarter-final: Cork 1-14 Roscommon 0-16

THERE'S a temptation to get swept up in the rising red tide. To do like everyone else on Leeside and surf the growing swells of goodwill and good results. But to preach only the positives would be to conveniently ignore the many stray brushstrokes in Cork’s latest piece of championship artwork.

Amid the roaring and revelling at the reawakening of Cork football, there’s a need to keep reality at hand. There’s a need also to stand back and point a somewhat unflattering spotlight on the county’s latest defeat of a Division 1 side.

Not since their All-Ireland winning campaign of 2010 has a Cork team beaten two Division 1 sides in the same summer. There’s progress for you, with a hefty side serving of momentum to go along with it.

On Saturday last, though, progress wasn’t entirely of Cork’s own making.

We went back over John Cleary’s post-match transcript from the Mayo scalp. Not once did he use the word luck. On Saturday, it got five separate run outs. That should tell you plenty.

Two days on, it remains the fourth secret of Fatima as to how Cork trailed only by the minimum at the break.

Cleary’s lads kicked just three points in the opening 34 minutes. They went scoreless for the last 19 minutes of that period. They were impatient. They frustrated themselves with self-inflicted wounds. There was a rashness to Cork’s forward play that was reminiscent of the many regressive summers this county has endured over the past decade.

The Roscommon rearguard was organised and populated when prodded and probed. You’d swear it was the first time Cleary’s charges had encountered such a set-up. And we certainly don’t subscribe to the argument that Cork were spooked into taking on point attempts that weren’t there simply because they knew they’d have developed a few grey hairs in the length of time that would pass before they’d again stray into enemy territory.

Roscommon’s slow-cooker approach shouldn’t have been influencing how Cork prepared their own meals.

Killian O’Hanlon, Eoghan McSweeney, and Ruairí Deane were guilty of taking on low percentage shots. Luke Fahy was guilty of a low percentage pass to Steven Sherlock.

Bar a more severe press on the Roscommon restart, we can’t say a whole pile changed in the closing three minutes of the half.

Fahy won a free which Sherlock curled over. Tommy Walsh, although unconvincingly, directed his shot between the posts. Colm O’Callaghan touched the ensuing kickout to Ian Maguire. The play ended with a Mattie Taylor point. All of a sudden, the interval gap stood at 0-7 to 0-6.

“Roscommon could have been up more. We weren’t at the races at all. We were leggy. We had six or seven turnovers in the first 16 minutes. We were trying to force it into their blanket,” said John Cleary. “Having not played at all for 30 minutes, we were now only a point down. We said ‘surely lads there is more we can give, we are better than what we showed in the first-half and drive on for the second’. That's what we did, bar when they took over towards the end.”

Cork’s game-changing push again came from the bench. With Brian Hurley’s injury-enforced absence promoting Steven Sherlock to the starting line-up, this latest bench press came from Conor Corbett, Chris Óg Jones, and Kevin O’Donovan.

From a short restart turned over, Corbett played a defence-opening one-two with Seán Powter before rolling the ball in off the post on 57 minutes. Jones’ second point followed to shove their lead out to five.

The hosts’ game management hereafter wasn’t at all hectic. Cleary spoke all spring of Cork being on a journey and seeking to close the gap to those up the road ahead of them. Mayo and Roscommon might have been downed, but Cork are still miles out from their destination. That was so glaringly obvious during the 10 authority-lacking minutes after they moved five in front.

Three from Diarmuid Murtagh (two frees), one from brother Ciaráin, and sub Daire Cregg’s second tied proceedings at 1-13 to 0-16 on 69 minutes.

Into injury time and it was Roscommon who were slowly building towards a winning score. Conor Daly then inexplicably fouled possession, handing Cork not so much a lifeline as their own opportunity to go and fashion a winner. They didn’t need to be asked twice.

Powter and Ian Maguire were involved in putting O’Donovan through. He held his nerve, Cork held on for another lifting win.

Roscommon will rue saved goal chances in either half. The second period was six minutes old when they fell behind for the first time in this preliminary quarter-final. It marked the beginning of a third-quarter wobble where they were outgunned 1-6 to 0-3.

For Cork, in-game consistency remains a rubik cube they’ve not yet aligned. Fatigue might yet prove a factor as they make for a third serious championship test in the space of a fortnight. Welcome concerns, they’ll reply.

The bottom line is that Cork’s summer, their self-belief, and their opportunity to further progress both in learning and on the Sam Maguire ladder continues to expand and grow.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (0-5, 0-4 frees); C Corbett (1-0); R Maguire, C Óg Jones (0-2 each); T Walsh, L Fahy, M Taylor, B O’Driscoll, K O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roscommon: D Murtagh (0-6, 0-3 frees); C Murtagh (0-5, 0-3 frees); D Cregg (0-1 mark), E Smith (0-2 each); C Carroll (0-1 ‘45).

CORK: MA Martin; T Walsh, D O’Mahony, M Shanley; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; K O’Hanlon, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; R Deane, S Sherlock, E McSweeney.

Subs: C Óg Jones for McSweeney (34); C Corbett for Deane (44, temporary); K O’Donovan for Shanley (48); T Clancy for Fahy (60, inj); J O’Rourke for O’Hanlon (69).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; D Murray, B Stack, C Daly; C Hussey, E McCormack, N Daly; E Nolan, D Ruane; C Murtagh, E Smith, C McKeon; B O’Carroll, D Smith, D Murtagh.

Subs: C Cox for D Smith (35, inj); D Cregg for Ruane (45); K Doyle for Nolan (53); C Connolly for Hussey (61); R Hughes for N Daly (64).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).