Cleary's Cork maturing going 'toe-to-toe' with top teams

It’s revealing how few similarities there are between Cork’s quarter-final journeys this year and last.

Cork haven’t been to Croke Park since the 11-point last-eight defeat to Dublin 12 months ago. They return to GAA HQ this weekend with ambition and expectation considerably raised.

“Last year, we met the big two teams, Kerry and Dublin, and it was damage limitation to keep the score down in the end. And with all due respects, we had beaten Limerick and Louth to get to the quarter-final,” manager John Cleary began.

“Whereas this year, we have played Louth, Kerry, Mayo, and Roscommon. We've definitely had a much harder route. We are playing much better. Our fitness levels are better. We are in a better place than we were last year.”

Further evidence of a changed Cork was presented during the patient build-up that preceded Kevin O’Donovan’s winning point. Toppling Division 1 opposition has instilled a self-belief that manifested itself in the fashioning of O’Donovan’s deciding score.

“We needed to win a big game against one of the top teams to give the belief that we could actually go on and do that. In the league against Dublin and Derry, we came so close and didn't get over the line. Against Kerry here, we had our chances and didn't get over the line.

“The Mayo game was definitely a big turning point. That definitely helped us. We didn't panic coming down the straight here, even though things were going against us.

“The last ball there, someone might have just pulled the trigger from a bad angle. It got to Ian Maguire, he was so cool, he popped it into Kevin and he put it over the bar. Maybe previous to this, we wouldn't have done that.

“They are getting mature, and they are getting mature because they are playing the top teams and able to go toe-to-toe with them.” Outside of Galway and Mayo in Connacht, Roscommon haven’t won a championship fixture of real meaningful significance since their fourth-round qualifier victory over Armagh five years ago.

Davy Burke spoke of progress on Saturday. It’s hard to see it.

“Ye guys in the media won't think we've made any progress. Ultimately, they were dumped out by Clare last year and dumped out by Cork today, again in the round of 12. There's no progress being made from the outside, but inside, we are making massive progress.

“I am only six and a half months into the job. It is serious work getting done and it takes a while to do it. It's not going to look like that from the outside, but I am absolutely steadfast that we are making ground. This is a project and I have no doubt we are moving forward.” Burke carried a gear bag full of regret over the Enda Smith and Diarmuid Murtagh goal chances saved by Mícheál Aodh Martin.

“I think it was harder to miss it than score it, to be honest with you,” he said of Murtagh’s opening. “We just weren't ruthless enough and Cork were.”