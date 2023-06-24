Gutsy Cork seal quarter-final berth after claiming Roscommon scalp 

Cork 1-14 Roscommon 0-16

A fisted point from substitute Kevin O’Donovan in the second minute of second-half injury-time flung Cork across the line and into the last eight of the All-Ireland football championship.

For the second year in succession, Cork will contest an All-Ireland quarter-final. For the first time since 2010, Cork have beaten two Division 1 teams in the championship.

For the second weekend in succession, Cork got a trampoline bounce from their bench.

Kevin O’Donovan, as mentioned, delivered the deciding score. But before that, there were two points from Chris Óg Jones and a crucial Conor Corbett goal on 57 minutes. In total, Cork’s back up cast supplied 1-4, not far off the 1-7 they contributed against Mayo.

They needed every last drop from the bench, Cork having to start and finish without injured captain Brian Hurley.

Corbett’s goal, which stemmed from a Roscommon restart turned over, saw the sub play a tidy and defence-opening one-two with Seán Powter before rolling the ball in off the post. The sole green flag of this preliminary quarter-final moved the hosts 1-12 to 0-11 in front. It was the most sizable gap that had existed between the two teams all afternoon. A Jones point thereafter, set up by the tireless Ian Maguire, shoved their lead out to five.

Cork’s game-management from here wasn’t hectic. Credit too to Roscommon who refused to be washed ashore by the red tide.

Three from Diarmuid Murtagh (two frees), one from brother Ciaráin, and sub Daire Cregg’s second completed a five-in-a-row to tie proceedings at 1-13 to 0-16 on 69 minutes.

Into injury time and it was actually Roscommon who were slowly building towards a winning point attempt. Conor Daly then inexplicably fouled possession, handing Cork not so much a lifeline as their own opportunity to go and fashion a winner. They didn’t need to be asked twice.

Powter and Ian Maguire were involved in putting O’Donovan through. He held his nerve, Cork held on for another lifting win.

Roscommon, who will rue saved goal chances in either half, finished with 14. Enda Smith was red carded at the very end for an off the ball swing.

Roscommon had led at the interval. But their lead and, more importantly, their authority on this preliminary quarter-final shifted fairly dramatically between the 34th and 37th minute.

One minute from the end of the regulation 35, Roscommon were four to the good. 0-7 to 0-3. Their opponents hadn’t scored in 19 minutes. Their opponents were impatient. Their opponents were frustrating themselves with self-inflicted wounds. There was a rashness to Cork’s forward play that we’d not seen the weekend previous against Mayo.

Roscommon, as expected, were organised when not in possession. Their rearguard was heavily populated when Cork pressed and probed.

You’d swear it was the first time John Cleary’s charges had encountered such a set-up. They took on low percentage shots. Killian O’Hanlon, Eoghan McSweeney and Ruairí Deane among the guilty party here. They took on low percentage passes. Luke Fahy among the guilty party here.

Bar a more severe press on the Roscommon restart, we can’t say a whole pile changed in the final three minutes.

Luke Fahy won a free which Sherlock did very well to curl over and end Cork’s dry spell. Tommy Walsh, although unconvincingly, directed his shot between the posts. Colm O’Callaghan touched the ensuing restart to Ian Maguire. The play ended with a Mattie Taylor point to all of a sudden leave the interval gap at the minimum, 0-7 to 0-6.

If the last three minutes saw a Cork bounce, Roscommon’s methodical approach work saw the visitors trump the opening 34 minutes.

One minute Enda Smith would be sitting deep behind the Roscommon 65-metre line, the next he’d be collecting possession deep in the Cork scoring zone and either drawing a free or raising the white flag with the outside of the right boot.

Ciaráin Murtagh was punishing each and every Cork indiscretion, with brother Diarmuid adding his name to the scoresheet on 19 minutes to move the Connacht men into a 0-6 to 0-3 double scores advantage after a Ruairi Deane pass went astray at the other end.

That lead was surrendered for the first time in the sixth minute of the second half. And while Davy Burke’s men got back on level terms late on, they were unable to either sneak back in front or hold parity.

Roscommon bow out. Cork’s summer, their confidence, and their momentum continues to expand and grow.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (0-5, 0-4 frees); C Corbett (1-0); R Maguire, C Óg Jones (0-2 each); T Walsh, L Fahy, M Taylor, B O’Driscoll, K O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roscommon: D Murtagh (0-6, 0-3 frees); C Murtagh (0-5, 0-3 frees); D Cregg (0-1 mark), E Smith (0-2 each); C Carroll (0-1 ‘45).

Cork: MA Martin; T Walsh, D O’Mahony, M Shanley; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; K O’Hanlon, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; R Deane, S Sherlock, E McSweeney.

Subs: C Óg Jones for McSweeney (34); C Corbett for Deane (temporary, 44); K O’Donovan for Shanley (48); T Clancy for Fahy (60, inj); J O’Rourke for O’Hanlon (64)

Roscommon: C Carroll; D Murray, B Stack, C Daly; C Hussey, E McCormack, N Daly; E Nolan, D Ruane; C Murtagh, E Smith, C McKeon; B O’Carroll, D Smith, D Murtagh.

Subs: C Cox for D Smith (35, inj); D Cregg for Ruane (45); K Doyle for Nolan (53); C Connolly for Hussey (61); R Hughes for N Daly (64).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).