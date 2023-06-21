Woodlock: Galway will raise game for Tipp. They always do.

Beware a wounded Galway is the warning in Tipperary this week.

On the last four occasions they have lost a Leinster final, the Tribesmen have bounced back with an All-Ireland quarter-final victory including one over Tipp in the first Covid championship three years ago.

And then there’s the derby factor. Sent a clip of former Galway goalkeeper James Skehill's contribution to Off The Ball’s hurling pod on Tuesday, Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock was left in no doubt about how much Henry Shefflin’s team will be up for this game.

Cappataggle man Skehill said: “I’ve been accused sometimes of speaking my mind too honestly but Jaysus... I’ve good friends in Tipperary, right. I’ve a club man, he’s my best friend James Egan, he plays with us here, but Jaysus I hate Tipp. I hate them. I don’t know what it is. My uncles would always say to me, ’When you have the hay saved and Tipp bet, that’s a good summer.' And that’s it.

“We have to win this game, by any means possible. I guarantee there’s Galway players at this minute saying, ‘We have got to win this game’.”

Skehill added: “I guarantee you nine-tenths of that team there now are looking at Tipp... there’s a bullseye on their back.”

From his time as a supporter to being part of Tipperary’s midfield to now, Woodlock has rarely known Galway not to show up against their neighbours.

“The reality is Galway raise their game and their application of the game when they meet Tipp more so than when they meet anybody else.

“I heard James Skehill’s podcast today, somebody sent it onto me and he spoke about how much Galway hate Tipp and he hates Tipp so there’s obviously that rivalry. I fully expect the Galway team we meet on Saturday night will be different to the team that played in the Leinster final and they will play above themselves against Tipp.

“There’s not a lot between us anytime we play. It’s always been a tight affair and I expect the very same at the weekend. The way the two play, it could turn out to be a shootout and if that happens, I think it will suit Tipp.”

Led by Shefflin who as a Kilkenny player lost just one of nine championship meetings with Tipperary, that being the 2010 All-Ireland final when he went off injured in the first half, Woodlock sees his presence as a factor too.

“He had many a battle with Tipperary down through the years and I’m sure he will want to respond after the Leinster final. He will have loads of motivation for the Galway boys.”

Last year’s All-Ireland MHC winning boss Woodlock believes Tipperary won’t be able to hang too much on their record-breaking win over Offaly in Tullamore last Saturday.

“The only thing that pleased me was that we got the win and we got the job done. No disrespect to Offaly – as Johnny Kelly said, they were coming from a low base – but this is quality opposition Tipp are facing this weekend, so it was a case of getting the win and getting out of there.

“It was good to see Craig Morgan back on the field and Seamie Callanan getting more time. John Campion came on and performed well. After what happened against Waterford, there’s a bit of redemption on the line for Tipperary and really that question will only be answered on Saturday.

“Liam (Cahill) has done huge work in building the character and attitude but it will have to be seen again now. The concern is we are conceding too much but the forwards are hungry and creating a lot.”

As an alumni of the engine room, Woodlock has watched with interest as Cahill has changed up his middle pairings between the likes of captain Noel McGrath, Alan Tynan, Conor Stakelum, Seamus Kennedy and Dan McCormack.

“Liam and his management team are trying to get the right mix and they would want to have it against a good Galway midfield with Joseph Cooney in it.

"The management know better than anyone who is going well but midfield will need to be strong and ready to do a mountain of work and covering so that the backs are allowed to go forward.”