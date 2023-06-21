Galway's Matthew Tierney ready for 'do-or-die' decider with Mayo

The youngest of the provincial winning representatives by three years at yesterday’s All-Ireland senior football championship launch in Croke Park, 22-year-old Matthew Tierney was also the most hesitant.

While Cormac Costello and Gavin White are currently nursing injuries and Conor Glass seems to be a hamster on a wheel as his last three seasons morph into a never-ending one, they have a break this weekend.

The only team in the country up to last weekend with a 100% record in this championship, Tierney and Galway don’t have that luxury because of their defeat to Armagh on Sunday combined with Tyrone’s draw against Westmeath.

Not that the Oughterard man is aware of it but defeat to Mayo in Salthill on Sunday will mean Galway become the first ever provincial winners to be knocked out of the championship before the last eight stage.

It’s an extraordinary scenario for last year’s All-Ireland runners-up to be in but Tierney knows this situation was of their own making and it is within their power to get out of it now.

Armagh's Ciaran Mackin and Matthew Tierney of Galway challenge for the ball. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Starting with a review of the defeat to Armagh, he will prepare for what is sure to be a gargantuan tussle in Pearse Stadium.

“I didn’t have a chance yet (to look at the game) but I will look at it. It was disappointing, it was in our own hands. Every game is in your own hands. We put ourselves in this situation and we have to deal with this as best we can.”

Speaking before training on Tuesday evening when the group were gathering for the first time since the loss, Tierney knew Pádraic Joyce was going to sugarcoat little about a game they appeared to be in control in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“He does say it as it is. We just knew that that game, as with every game, is in our own hands if we get ourselves right. We didn't last Sunday and it's all about this Sunday now. He'll say it out now, we'll all say it out and get things out in the clear and open and work on things and learn it and be ready.”

The official man of the match in the Connacht final win over Sligo, Tierney is one of several Galway players who has built up plenty of credit this season. To lose it all this weekend would be a waste.

“I’ve had a few good games. The Connacht final was probably my best game. They don’t come around too often but I’m trying to get them a little bit more consistent, if I can. I’m enjoying it at the moment.”

Tierney woke up on Monday morning to the news that Mayo were their opponents. “It’s do-or-die. It’s both teams in the same boat. We’ve both had a slip-up. We put ourselves in this situation so it’s about us getting ourselves right and bringing the best we can.

“Mayo are a top side, they had us in the league final so we know all about them and what they can do. They’re a very good pressing side and they’ve strong men everywhere so we’ll have to have our wits about it.”

He knows Salthill won’t intimate a Mayo side a handful of whom have left the seaside stadium with several victories through the years. Still, Tierney regards it as a plus for Galway.

“It's a home venue for us but they're well used to it as well. Ah, it is a small advantage, it's good to be at home obviously. Hopefully, the Galway fans are buzzing for it and they come down in their hundreds and thousands.”