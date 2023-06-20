Female players ready to step up protest if they are not heard

Senior ladies football and camogie players have indicated they will escalate their protest at an impasse regarding welfare and support issues with their governing bodies.

In a show of strength at a press briefing organised by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) in Dublin yesterday, captains and representatives of 24 football and camogie teams released a joint statement confirming they will be playing the remainder of the championship under protest.

Frustrated with the lack of progress made about agreeing on a players’ charter with their governing bodies for next season, they are seeking the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association to enter discussions in the short term.

Their press release read: “This has been over 18 months since integration was declared a priority and voted in by the membership of the three Associations. While the National Governing Bodies claim to be listening, it is evident that they are not truly hearing us. Urgent issues affecting player welfare have been brought to their attention, yet they refuse to even engage collectively to discuss solutions.

“We as players are not receiving the respect we deserve. Therefore, do not expect business as usual in the upcoming weeks and months.”

The group’s lead spokesperson, Dublin camogie captain Aisling Maher, said they would consider taking further action if there is no progress made. "Look, obviously our priority here is to come to some sort of resolution so the exact protest is not something we have discussed at any length or agreed as a collective.

“I think we have seen examples in the male game of things they have been pushed to whether that is delaying start times, not speaking to media, whatever things we’ve seen in the GAA are all viable options to us if we get forced into that position.”

Both the Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Associations released press releases reacting to the joint statement. The LGFA expressed “surprise” as they are “actively involved in correspondence arising from the publication of the GPA’s ‘State of Play’ Equality report”.

They also added that over €1.4m of Government funding will be allocated to inter-county squads this year to assist with expenses claims, €900,000 of which goes directly to players.

Having requested further details from the GPA from their report, the Camogie Association said it “remains available for further discussions and awaits the more detailed information as requested.”

As an AFLW player with North Melbourne, as well as an inter-county footballer, Meath star Vikki Wall stressed the stark contrast between the experiences. “You look across, the (Meath) men are training on the pitch beside you and you could be travelling from the exact same place as them; you could be meeting them in the gym on a Tuesday night, you could be meeting them travelling to games and you think, 'I'm out of pocket here'. It's not a case of we're asking for salaries, we're out of pocket. There's a huge disparity.

“If you're making a pros and cons list when you're making a decision and you look at X and look at Y, if you were to compare at the moment, what a male inter-county player gets to what a female inter-county player gets, frustrating is a PC term to use for it at the moment, to be honest.

"It's so infuriating that we are putting in serious efforts to be taken seriously as elite athletes for our national sport, and it's not a case of asking about mileage and things like that at the moment, we're not even being listened to at the moment.”

Clare camogie player Chloe Morey said: “The message is clear, from the NGBs, from our perspective, it's that if you want strength and conditioning, sort it out yourself. If you want facilities, sort it out yourself. Nutrition, gear, travel expenses, sort it out, it's nothing to do with us and that's the sentiment that's felt between all players here.”

Coming in the wake of Cavan pulling out of a league game over an expenses row in March and Kildare camogie team’s differences with their county board, GPA chief executive Tom Parsons stressed the financial prowess of a player or their family should not dictate their playing career.

“If anybody in their county, male or female, is good enough to represent their county in any of the codes, your financial prowess to be able to pick up the physio bills, the nutrition requirements to be an inter-county player, to be able to pay the fuel to get into their car should not be part of the decision-making process. That is non-negotiable for all players who represent their county.”