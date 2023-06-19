TUS Gaelic Grounds to host All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals double header

In a further blow for Cork GAA following the decision to stage the Munster SHC final at the Ennis Road venue earlier this month, Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been overlooked for the live TV double-header.
DOUBLE HEADER: TUS Gaelic Grounds to host a double header on Saturday with Clare taking on Dublin and Galway facing Tipperary. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 16:01
John Fogarty

The Galway-Tipperary and Clare-Dublin All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals will take place in Limerick’s TUS Gaelic Grounds this Saturday.

In a further blow for Cork GAA following the decision to stage the Munster SHC final at the Ennis Road venue earlier this month, Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been overlooked for the live TV double-header. Clare and Dublin face off at 4pm followed by Tipperary and Galway at 6.15pm.

The Ballintemple stadium will however host Cork’s All-Ireland preliminary SFC quarter-final against Roscommon on Saturday at 2pm. Later that day, Kildare and Monaghan clash in Tullamore (4.45pm) as part of a double bill with the Monaghan-Kerry All-Ireland minor football semi-final. The Ulster derby between Donegal and Tyrone in the Sam Maguire Cup has a 7pm throw-in at MacCumhaill Park. All three games will be streamed on GAAGO.

In a boost to TV viewers, the GAA has granted permission to RTÉ to televise Sunday’s Galway-Mayo last-12 game in Salthill (3pm throw-in). The association’s original agreement with the national broadcasters did not include a Sam Maguire Cup game to be shown this weekend as they already have the Tailteann Cup semi-finals in Croke Park – Antrim and Meath meet at 2pm followed by Down and Laois at 4pm.

All senior and minor games this weekend will either be available via TV or stream.

SATURDAY.

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals 

Clare v Dublin, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm Live RTÉ 

Tipperary v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 6.15pm Live RTÉ.

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary quarter-finals.

Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm Live GAAGO.

Kildare v Monaghan, Glenisk O'Connor Park, 4.45pm Live GAAGO.

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, 7pm Live GAAGO.

Electric Ireland MFC semi-final.

Kerry v Monaghan, Glenisk O'Connor Park 2.30pm, Live TG4.

SUNDAY.

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final.

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 3pm Live RTÉ1.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

Antrim v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm Live RTÉ2.

Down v Laois, Croke Park, 4pm Live RTÉ2.

Electric Ireland MFC semi-final.

Dublin v Derry, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm Live TG4

