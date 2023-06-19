TUS Gaelic Grounds to host All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals double header

The Galway-Tipperary and Clare-Dublin All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals will take place in Limerick’s TUS Gaelic Grounds this Saturday.

In a further blow for Cork GAA following the decision to stage the Munster SHC final at the Ennis Road venue earlier this month, Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been overlooked for the live TV double-header. Clare and Dublin face off at 4pm followed by Tipperary and Galway at 6.15pm.