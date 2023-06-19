Cork host Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Cork will entertain Roscommon in their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend as Galway host Mayo in their last-12 game.

This morning’s draw also pairs Kildare with Monaghan and another derby in Ulster where Donegal have home advantage against Tyrone.

This year’s Division 1 finalists, the meeting of Connact champions Galway and league winners Mayo in Salthill will be the most eagerly-anticipated clash preliminary quarter-final. Cork’s game against Roscommon could yet form part of a double-header with an All-Ireland SHC quarter-final but that has not yet been confirmed and Limerick is in the running to host the Galway-Tipperary clash.

Kildare will nominate a home venue for their match with Monaghan as Newbridge is currently unavailable due to reconstruction, while Ballybofey’s MacCumhaill Park should be the venue for the Donegal-Tyrone affair.

As they were in the same group, Down and Meath couldn’t be drawn in the same Tailteann Cup semi-final. Down will face Laois while former Meath manager Andy McEntee with Antrim takes on his native Royal County.

The fixture details for this weekend’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals and Tailteann Cup semi-finals along with the venues and times for the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals will be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee later today.

The Clare-Dublin and Galway-Tipperary hurling quarter-finals are slated for Saturday and the Tailteann Cup semi-finals in Croke Park the following day. All four games will be broadcast live by RTÉ. However, none of the preliminary quarter-finals are scheduled to be televised. Instead, two of them will be streamed on GAAGO with one or two of the games expected to be organised for Sunday.

The following weekend, two of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals will be televised and the other two streamed on GAAGO.

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals (to be played this weekend, first team has home advantage):

Cork v Roscommon

Donegal v Tyrone

Galway v Mayo

Kildare v Monaghan

Tailteann Cup semi-finals (to be played in Croke Park this Sunday):

Down v Laois.

Meath v Antrim.